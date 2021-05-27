Cancel
Watch Molly Tuttle & Madison Cunningham Cover Sheryl Crow’s ‘Strong Enough’

By Scott Bernstein
JamBase
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMolly Tuttle teams up with Madison Cunningham to cover Sheryl Crow’s “Strong Enough” in a new live performance video. Tuttle and Cunningham originally recorded the song for Molly's recently released …but I’d rather be with you too covers EP. The companion to Tuttle’s …but I’d rather be with you covers album also features takes on songs by Phantogram’s “You Don’t Get Me High Anymore” and Tom Petty & Stevie Nicks’ “Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around.”

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Molly Tuttle
Person
Tom Petty
Person
Sheryl Crow
Person
Stevie Nicks
