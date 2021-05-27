Netflix looks to join the online gaming service wars

And what would a Minecraft update be without blocks? This round, there's plenty of them. Some of them will just pop up in the world, while others might be a bit trickier to discover. If instant gratification is your thing, then you can always switch to Creative mode, where you can access them all, from amethyst to dripleaves, and the highly anticipated copper block! Much like my referential humor, this block shows its age after being placed in the world, giving your builds a sense of history and a more organic feel. However, I think the most exciting thing for me is the spyglass! My eyesight isn't what it used to be, so those goats really seem to come from nowhere right now.