Netflix looks to join the online gaming service wars

By Mark Anthony Ramirez
laptopmag.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to multiple reports, Netflix is looking into creating a presence in online gaming that will compete against Apple Arcade, Google Stadia, and others. First reported by The Information on May 21st, Netflix has been actively searching for the right executive to oversee an expansion into video games. Several industry sources have said that Netflix is seeking an experienced game industry executive to head up the project for the media company.

