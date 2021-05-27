newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

WWE To Hold Summerslam At NFL Stadium, Several Places Being Considered

By Joseph Lee
411mania.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSports Business Journal reports that WWE is looking to hold this year’s Summerslam PPV at an NFL stadium with several locations under consideration. The locations include the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, the SoFi Stadium in Ingelwood, California, the NRG Stadium in Houston, the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, MetLife Stadium in New Jersey and Nissan Stadium in Nashville. This would be the first time Summerslam has been at a stadium in the US. The only other stadium show for Summerslam was in 1992 at Wembley in the UK.

411mania.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metlife Stadium#Nrg Stadium#Sofi Stadium#Nissan Stadium#Combat#Pro Wrestling#Show Time#Nrg Stadium#Sports Business Journal#Allegiant Stadium#Metlife Stadium#Wembley#Las Vegas#Houston#Miami#Nashville#Sofi Stadium
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
NFL
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Podcast
News Break
WWE
News Break
Sports
Related
WWEewrestlingnews.com

WWE SummerSlam Date Could Be Announced ‘Imminently’

It’s been previously reported that this year’s WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view event will be held on August 22nd and somewhere in Nevada. Dave Meltzer reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that an announcement about the location of Summerslam is expected to be made ‘imminently’. The reported date is as close to 100% as possible.
WWEPosted by
Fightful

Report: Likely Locations Named For WWE Money In The Bank And SummerSlam 2021, Update On Live Crowds

In the latest update to live audiences returning to WWE events, Money in the Bank and SummerSlam now have likely locations revealed. With the exception of WrestleMania 37, WWE has been without live audiences in attendance at their events since March of last year. Now that the world is slowly returning to normal following the global coronavirus pandemic, WWE is looking to make the shift back to full-time touring.
NFLf4wonline.com

Las Vegas leading candidate to host WWE SummerSlam

SummerSlam 2021 may be headed to the Las Vegas area. Dave Meltzer has confirmed that Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada is the leading candidate to host SummerSlam 2021. The stadium, which opened last year, is the home of the NFL's Las Vegas Raiders. Sports Illustrated's Justin Barrasso reported on Thursday...
WWEstillrealtous.com

WWE Releases Several Superstars And Two Referees

A few weeks ago WWE released a number of talents from the main roster due to budget cuts, and now the releases have extended to the NXT brand. PWInsider reports that Drake Wuertz who had been with the company since 2014 and was at one point the head referee in NXT was released from the company. Referee Jake Clemons was also released today.
NFLFOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Lambeau Field: Masks not required for visitors to NFL stadium

GREEN BAY, Wis. - The Green Bay Packers announced on Friday, May 21 that the team has updated the COVID-19 protocols for visitors to Lambeau Field and Titletown. A news release says the organization is no longer requiring that masks be worn by visitors who have been fully vaccinated. However, guests who are unvaccinated are asked to follow CDC guidelines by wearing masks and social distancing while visiting indoor locations such as the Lambeau Field Atrium or Titletown facilities.
WWEPosted by
Media Referee

NJPW star David Finlay to consider WWE switch, claims father

Speaking on Stories with Briscoe and Bradshaw (h/t POST Wrestling), former WWE superstar and producer Fit Finlay has revealed that his son David, who currently works with NJPW, would consider a switch to WWE. David Finlay has been with New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) since 2015 and has made appearances...
NFLSports Business Journal

WWE shifting SummerSlam PPV to a Saturday

WWE on Friday morning will announce that SummerSlam will take place on a Saturday for the first time. The host site for the Aug. 21 PPV event will be revealed during NBC’s Belmont Stakes pre-race show on June 5. SBJ on Thursday revealed WWE was contemplating six NFL stadiums for the event ; ...
NFLPosted by
NBC Chicago

NFL Expects Full Stadiums This Season, Remains Cautious

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell says the league expects full stadiums this season and players and staff are being encouraged to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. “One of the things we’ve obviously learned over the last year is not to make projections too far out,” Goodell said Wednesday following virtual meetings with team owners.
NFLwrestlinginc.com

WWE SummerSlam Possibly Taking Place On A Saturday For The First Time Ever

The 2021 WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view is reportedly being scheduled for a Saturday night for the first time ever. While not officially announced by WWE as of this writing, SummerSlam is reportedly scheduled for Saturday, August 21, according to Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men podcast. The Sunday, August 22 date...
WWEPosted by
Variety

WWE SummerSlam Set For August (TV News Roundup)

WWE announced that SummerSlam will take place on Aug. 21. The venue, described as a “summer destination location,” will be revealed on June 5 during NBC’s 2021 Belmont Stakes’ pre-race show. Tickets to the wrestling event will go on sale June 18. Additionally, WWE added 21 live events to its...
WWE411mania.com

UPDATED: More Details on WWE and NJPW Talks, Conflicting Reports On What It Entails

UPDATE: A new report has some more on WWE and NJPW being in talks, with some conflicting information from the initial report over what that might entail. PWInsider’s Mike Johnson reports that sources from each company have confirmed communications between the two, but said that the main point of the discussions was Daniel Bryan potentially being able to work some New Japan dates.