WWE To Hold Summerslam At NFL Stadium, Several Places Being Considered

Sports Business Journal reports that WWE is looking to hold this year’s Summerslam PPV at an NFL stadium with several locations under consideration. The locations include the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, the SoFi Stadium in Ingelwood, California, the NRG Stadium in Houston, the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, MetLife Stadium in New Jersey and Nissan Stadium in Nashville. This would be the first time Summerslam has been at a stadium in the US. The only other stadium show for Summerslam was in 1992 at Wembley in the UK.