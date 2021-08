NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – There are some big changes in transportation leadership here in New York City. Friday is the last day on the job for Sarah Feinberg, who is stepping down as interim president of the New York City Transit Authority. Gov. Andrew Cuomo has nominated her to replace Patrick Foye as chairman of the MTA, looking to split his job as chairman and CEO into two positions. Foye himself shook hands and waved as he finished up his last day Thursday, completing four years on the job. He will reportedly now serve as interim president and CEO of the Empire State Development Corporation.