New York City, NY

Joel Moss
2021-07-20

Wear a bullet proof best every time you leave your hotel since our mayor has allowed gun violence to spike without any attempt to control it

Robert Kahn
2021-07-11

Crime in every borough is at an all time high. Even tourists are being shot just for the fun of it. They are running into restaurants shooting at anyone they see because they know they won’t go to jail.

Elyse Josephs
2021-08-05

more restrictions for citizens, but illegals can invade our country, demand welfare, free housing, medical schooling and no covidctesting or masks required.

Gothamist

NYC’s economy is growing. So why is Mayor Eric Adams bracing for a fiscal crisis?

Eric Adams, Mayor of New York City speaks on stage during The 2022 Concordia Annual Summit - Day 1 at Sheraton New York on September 19. Adams is bracing for a "financial typhoon" whose impact is impossible to predict. An array of uncertainties threaten to slow or thwart the ongoing recovery and drive up the city’s budget shortfalls in the coming years. [ more › ]
stupiddope.com

Uncle Budd NYC Launches Cannabis on Demand Delivery in NYC

You gotta love New York City! It used to smell like ass, garbage and piss and now thanks mostly to Uncle Budd NYC it smells like that sweet sweet cheeba. After watching their trucks get towed away a few weeks ago, getting the run around by city officials and watching all the other weed trucks get released and flooding the streets of New York City, Uncle Budd did what any Harlem native would do. They kept it moving by launching a dope new app where you can donate and be gifted a carefully curated selection of the cites finest cannabis products.
cityandstateny.com

Overwhelmed with migrant arrivals, NYC has planned tent shelter to be built in a Bronx flood zone

The proposed site of a recently announced tent facility for newly arrived migrants is located in a far-flung coastal parking lot in the Bronx – an area prone to flooding. The shelter will be erected in the Orchard Beach parking lot and will house up to 1,000 adults at a time, New York City Mayor Eric Adams’ office announced Thursday morning. There will be a second facility as well, which will house families with children, but the location hasn’t been confirmed yet. Described as “humanitarian emergency response and relief centers,” a press release said the facilities will shelter and support asylum-seekers on a temporary basis. Two photo examples of what the Orchard Beach facility would look like showed multiple sweeping white tents packed together in a parking lot. Inside, uniform rows of cots stretched from one end of the structure to the other.
CBS New York

NYC booting cars to collect nearly $500 million in unpaid tickets

NEW YORK -- You might be seeing more parked cars with boots on them around the five boroughs. New York City says it is owned nearly $500 million in unpaid parking tickets and looking to collect, CBS2's Alice Gainer reported Friday. "I came outside and there was a boot on it," said Antoinette Riley, a Hell's Kitchen resident. From Midtown, to Brooklyn, to Staten Island, booted cars have recently started lining the streets. Like many other drivers, Riley is stuck in park for the moment. "Right now I can't lose my car. So I have no choice but to pay this $5,000,"...
The Staten Island Advance

Newark will no longer be considered a New York City airport; passengers could end up paying more

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Attention travelers: You might want to reconsider booking a flight into and out of Newark Liberty International Airport come October. Despite being considered a New York City-area airport for years, Newark will be known as it’s own entity beginning Oct. 3, according to a Lufthansa memo circulating on Twitter that cites the International Air Transport Association (IATA), the trade association made up of the world’s airlines.
Daily News

Mayor Adams likely to beef up NYPD presence in Bronx neighborhood that’ll house migrant tent camps: local politician

Out of public safety concerns, Mayor Adams’ administration is likely to surge more cops into the Bronx neighborhood where it plans to soon start housing hundreds of Latin American migrants in tent camps, according to the local Council member. Councilwoman Marjorie Velazquez (D-Bronx), whose district includes the Orchard Beach parking lots where the tents will be erected, told the Daily News ...
Eater

This Dominican Brew From the Bronx May Be the Strongest Cup of Coffee in NYC

Héctor Carvajal is a 25-year-old Dominican immigrant with a coffee company in the Bronx. He lives with his mother in a two-bedroom, $543-a-month apartment in the Parkside public housing project along the Bronx River Parkway. In a city of eight million people — roughly nine percent of whom are Dominican, according to the US Census — Don Carvajal Cafe, has only 6,177 Instagram followers, and his coffee itself has a flitting existence at pop-ups, farmers markets, and coffee shops. Yet his brew is consumed and adored by an impressive fan base made up of some of the city’s most powerful people.
wbgo.org

NYCHA Residents Get Apology And Money Following False Arsenic Reading

New York City public housing residents at one complex in the East Village are getting an apology and money following a false reading of arsenic in their water. At a hearing Friday, NYCHA CEO Lisa Bova Hiatt admitted the agency needs to do better with communicating with residents and with choosing vendors. She apologized for a vendor lab error that led to a false reading of arsenic at the Jacob Riis Houses a few weeks ago.
Fox News

NYC Mayor Eric Adams considers moving Madison Square Garden

New York City Mayor Eric Adams says he would be willing to move one of the city’s most iconic venues: Madison Square Garden. New York is trying to redevelop Penn Station, which, for years has sat below MSG, "the world’s most famous arena." But The New York Post reported Adams "opened the door" to conversations with MSG owner James Dolan about a potential move.
whiteplainscnr.com

NY HEALTH STOPS COVID 19 TRACKER FOR “MAINTENANCE” FOR 3 DAYS. CDC REPORTS NEW WESTCHESTER INFECTIONS HAVE GONE FROM “Low” to “MEDIUM.” WEEKLY NEW CASES THROUGH 5 DAYS: 1,163– ON TRACK FOR 1,534 UP 4%

WPCNR CORONAVIRUS SURVEILLANCE. From the NYS Dept of Health Covid 19 Tracker (Suspended Temporarily). Observation and Analysis by John F. Bailey. September 25, 2022 UPDATED 12 NOON EDT WITH THURSDAY INFECTIONS JUST RELEASED AND WHAT THEY MEAN:. WPCNR regrets to report that it cannot report in latest trend in new...
