Oscars ceremony delayed to March 2022

May 27 (UPI) -- The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced on Thursday that the 94th annual Oscars ceremony has been delayed to March 27.

The event was originally scheduled to take place on Feb. 27. The Oscars will air live on ABC from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

The Academy also announced that Academy Awards consideration will return to the standard Dec. 31 deadline, meaning that a film must have a release date between March 1, 2021 and Dec. 31, 2021 in order to qualify.

The deadline was extended last year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Following this year, the Academy intends to expand the qualifying requirements fro the 95th Awards," the Academy said.

Nominees will be announced on Feb. 8. The Academy also stated that all dates for the 94th Oscars are subject to change.

The 93rd annual Oscars took place in April with Nomadland taking home Best Picture, Best Director for Chloe Zhao and Best Actress for Frances McDormand.