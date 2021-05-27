newsbreak-logo
Alabama State

Alleged Capitol rioter who told others to 'hold the line' arrested in Alabama

By Olafimihan Oshin
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
A man who is suspected of taking part in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot and told others to “hold the line” and assaulted an officer was arrested Wednesday, according to a Department of Justice statement.

Authorities arrested Kenneth Joseph Owen Thomas of East Liverpool, Ohio, on four charges of federal offenses that include resisting or impeding certain officers and engaging in physical violence on Capitol grounds, according to a DOJ statement on Thursday.

Thomas, 38, was arrested in Alabama and made his court appearance Thursday.

The statement says Thomas was seen on police officer body camera footage heading toward a line of police officers seeking to protect the Capitol from a mob. In the video, Thomas punches and strikes officers and calls on other people to “hold the line” repeatedly against police officers, according to the DOJ.

The FBI interviewed Capitol Police officers who identified Thomas as one of the first rioters to attack them, DOJ said.

The attack interrupted the counting of the Electoral College vote and forced the evacuation of lawmakers. One woman was shot and killed by police just a few feet from the House floor as the mob sought to enter. She was one of five fatalities tied to the event.

