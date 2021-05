GENESEO - When Erin Hanafin Sweeney starts working on a piece, she tends to bring two goals to the endeavor. The first is to paint things she enjoys contemplating. “To be honest, I just paint places where I want to spend time in my brain,” said Hanafin Sweeney, this month’s visiting artist at The Gallery in the Valley, 79 Main St., Geneseo. “I love feeling like I’m on a walk in a sunny forest. On a larger painting, I can be there for a whole day and it’s really calming.”