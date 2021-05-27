Malik Beasley Apologizes To Family Following Public Photos of Him and Larsa Pippen
While Malik Beasley was averaging 19.6 points a game, having a good season on the court, off the court it was seemingly the exact opposite. TMZ Sports stated “(Montana) Yao felt ‘blindsided’ by photos of her husband holding hands with…Larsa Pippen during a Nov. 23 outing in Miami. Yao…who married Beasley in March 2020…filed for divorce in December. They have a 2-year-old son, Makai, together. Around the time she filed for divorce, Montana (said) she and her son were ‘told to leave our family home 10 days ago and just like you all I’m pretty confused.'”at-the-buzzer.com