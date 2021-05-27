Malik Beasley Apologizes To Family Following Public Photos of Him and Larsa Pippen

Malik Beasley had one of the best seasons of his career, at just 24 years old. With the Minnesota Timberwolves, Beasley averaged just shy of 20 points per game, and throughout the year, he looked like a player with a bright future in the NBA. Unfortunately, Beasley's season was also filled with drama as he was in a social media love triangle with the mother of his child Montana Yao, and Larsa Pippen. This was a story that lasted for weeks, and just a few weeks ago, Beasley apologized to Yao in a lengthy IG message.