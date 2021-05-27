newsbreak-logo
More Dryness for Central Brazil

By John Baranick
dtnpf.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA system last week produced some good rainfall over Parana, Mato Grosso do Sul, and Sao Paulo. Rainfall amounts of 15 to 40 millimeters (0.6 to 1.60 inches) were fairly widespread across these areas. The system tried to work farther north into the higher production areas of Mato Grosso and Goias, but was only able to reach into the far southern portions of these regions. Outside of a pocket in the tri-state area of Mato Grosso, Mato Grosso do Sul, and Goias, which received 25 to 75 millimeters (1 to 3 inches), most areas saw less than 25 mm (1 inch).

