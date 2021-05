Perfect attendance, not something most of us can claim we’ve ever had, whether we’re speaking of work, school, or an organization we’ve belonged to. If we’re referencing perfect school attendance, we’re looking at about 13 years, with 40 weeks per year, or 520 weeks total. If we break that down further, we can estimate that perfect attendance in a State of Florida school could mean not missing any of the estimated 2,600 school days that exist from PreK through graduating high school. Not a feat typically accomplished or even aspired to by many.