This Has to Be One of the Worst Ball Park Fights I’ve Ever Seen

If you've ever been annoyed when your significant other asks to share your food even though they have their own plate right in front of them, grabs a French fry from your pile without checking, or tries to talk to you too much while you're enjoying a meal that requires your full attention (yes, this is a thing), then you're going to love following Ling and Lamb on social media. Ling and Lamb, whose real names are Taccara Rae and Yinka Lawanson respectively, first met on the set of his music video for "Give Me Love" in 2018. Lamb is originally from Nigeria and Ling is from the US, and their joint social media account consists mostly of videos of Ling taking her husband to try new foods in their home state of Connecticut and filming his reactions. They've captured his first times at places like Chipotle, The Cheesecake Factory, Boston Market, and more, and his reactions (and her laugh and commentary to his reactions) are so pure, cute, and hilarious. Like, it takes a lot for me to laugh out loud at something and I was cackling nonstop while scrolling through their videos.