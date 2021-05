The American Jobs Report, released last week, demonstrated how devastating Joe Biden and the Democrats’ policies are to the American family. The report showed the U.S. economy added back just 266,000 jobs last month, far below economists’ projection of one million jobs. This is the first time the unemployment rate has risen during the COVID-19 pandemic recovery, disproportionately impacting minority communities, women, and non-college educated workers. Women suffered a net job loss, largely attributed to scientifically baseless school closures in Democrat-strongholds. 18,000 manufacturing jobs were lost. Compared to economists’ expectations, this is “the largest miss… since at least 1998.”