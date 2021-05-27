Cancel
An Open Letter To My “Emotional Support” Water Bottle

By Maitlynn Mossolle
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Is that maybe a bit dramatic? Sure. Is it true some of us have one anyways? Absolutely. Think about it, we all have that one water bottle that just goes with us wherever we go. It's probably next to you right now, isn't it? Your day just can not and will not feel normal without it. Thus, this water bottle is a daily comfort to you and here we are taking a moment to thank these water bottles when the actual people in our lives just don't cut it.

