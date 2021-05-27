Cillian Murphy and Djimon Hounsou on ‘A Quiet Place Part II’ and Marvel’s ‘What if…?’

After more than a year of release date shuffling, A Quiet Place Part II has almost made its way to theaters, so Paramount Pictures is giving fans one last look at the sequel before it arrives. The movie’s final trailer was released on Thursday, along with a second featurette meant to steer people toward the movie’s theatrical release. While both teases are full of monsters and post-apocalyptic action, the main video is also full of famous people asking you to come back to the movies. Director (and costar of the first movie) John Krasinski comes back in front of camera to personally invite audiences to scream alongside fellow horror fans.