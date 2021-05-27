Cancel
Environment

Rethinking Recycling

By Cleaning & Maintenance Management
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBefore the COVID-19 pandemic hit, facility managers already faced substantial challenges to their recycling programs. Market turmoil as China stopped accepting recycled goods from the United States, increased contamination, and the constant challenge of anticipating public behaviors left many recycling programs scrambling to find solutions year. after year. Since the...

Environmentourherald.com

Recycling Failed To Address Plastic

I am writing to discuss the failures of recycling and why we can no longer rely on it to reverse the effects of the climate crisis. The issue with this is that it can take up to 500 years for certain plastics to disintegrate, and contrary to popular belief most plastics will never be recycled. Different types of plastics cannot […]
Fort Collins, COfcgov.com

Community Recycling Ordinance

Molly Saylor, Senior Sustainability Specialist, 970-416-2148, msaylor@fcgov.com. Recycling is coming to a business or apartment complex near you. Local haulers and the City of Fort Collins are working together to implement the Community Recycling Ordinance, which requires trash haulers to provide recycling services to all commercial and multi-family customers by June 30, 2021.
Whittier, CAcityofwhittier.org

Mandatory Organics Recycling Webinar

The business community is invited to a webinar hosted by State representatives from CalRecycle to find out about SB 1383 - Short-lived Climate Pollutants: Organic Waste Reductions regulations. All businesses that generate organic material (green waste & food waste) will be required to recycle starting January 1, 2022. This will increase your trash bill. Get your questions answered. A Q&A session will follow the presentation.
Environmentthewoodlandstownshipblog-environment.com

Recycling Guidelines

Keep The Woodlands recycling program going strong by refreshing your knowledge of curbside guidelines. Above all, follow the Golden Rule of Recycling: place only the approved items in your recycling cart. Items other than those specified are considered contaminants. Common contaminants included plastic bags, tanglers (cords or string), food waste, hazardous waste, and Styrofoam. These items harm machinery, endanger  workers and reduce the value of the approved materials.  . Many items that don’t belong in your curbside cart can be recycled locally. Find where...
EnvironmentPosted by
KPCW

The Science of Recycling with Jennie Romer

On Cool Science Radio, John and Lynn bring Jennie Romer on the show to talk about the science of recycling. Recycling rules vary widely from place to place, and Romer assists communities in drafting meaningful legislation that helps produce less waste, especially single-use plastic.
Environmentplasticstoday.com

Is Advanced Recycling a Boondoggle?

Is it any wonder that so many startups promoting alternative recycling technologies that promise to cure the plastic waste “crisis” are beginning to fall out of favor with investors? Could it be that they haven’t proven they can create any actual value? Currently, there are some 40 advanced recycling technology companies that have made a lot of promises about what they can do and touted large-capacity manufacturing plants, but there doesn’t appear to be much in the way of actual products coming from these plants. Even Greenpeace, which I don’t often agree with, has been tracking these companies in its report, “Deception by the Numbers.”
Environmentwaste360.com

Chemical Recycling is a Viable Alternative to Conventional Recycling

For decades, chemical recycling has been explored as a viable alternative to conventional recycling. This type of recycling breaks plastic down into its chemical building blocks, which can then be used for fuels or as new plastics. But, it requires a large amount of energy and with the volatile price...
EnvironmentPosted by
Taste Of Home

Is Tupperware Recyclable?

The great thing about Tupperware and other reusable food containers, is that they’re just that—reusable! By packing your lunch or leftovers in reusable containers, you’re reducing single-use plastic waste. But what about when your food containers are ready to retire? Maybe they are stained beyond repair, warped from the dishwasher or you simply lost the lid (we’ve all been there). Keep in mind, Tupperware has a lifetime warranty, so you might be able to replace your containers for free, instead of throwing them away.
EnvironmentSan Marcos Daily Record

A Word About Recycling

Today’s column is taking parts from several items in a recent Resource Recycling newsletter, the first of which talks about quite a bit of money (anyway, in my mind it is). The Recycling Partnership organization believes, “… $17 billion in funding for the domestic residential recycling sector could increase the national ...
Environmenteriereader.com

App to Offer On-Demand Recycling

Plastics recycling in Erie is about to go on-demand. International Recycling Group (IRG) — the New York City-based startup with plans for a $100 million automated plastics recycling facility on Erie's bayfront — recently announced their vision for an app-based recycling collection program that would "guarantee 100 percent of plastic materials in homes and retail establishments will have a recycling or alternative non-landfill end-of-life utility." That includes everything from plastic bags to Styrofoam cups — pick a number, any number.
Environmentwaste360.com

The Importance of Investing in Recycling Now

The Recycling Partnership — a nonprofit “action agent” that seeks to transform the U.S. residential recycling system in positive ways — released a new report called, “Paying it Forward: Investment in Recycling Will Pay Dividends.”. In an introductory, accompanying post from Keefe Harrison, The Recycling Partnership’s CEO notes that, “We’re...
holtindependent.com

Recycling Event Yields Success

The RC&D Electronic Recycling Collection held Tuesday in O’Neill was deemed a success, multiple CRT TVs and other electronics were collected. “But we needed more room,” responds RC&D member and volunteer coordinator for the event, Lynn Sobotka. “By 12:30 the tractor trailer was filled. Every Gaylord or cardboard box was packed tightly. Unfortunately we had to turn people away and that was very hard to do.”
Environmentlabmanager.com

Recycling Laboratory Consumables

It is becoming increasingly difficult to ignore our planet’s mounting plastic waste problem. In an effort to curb single-use plastic waste, several states—including California, Connecticut, Delaware, Maine, New York, Oregon, and Vermont—and countries have implemented bans on certain single-use plastic products. However, plastic waste poses an even greater challenge for laboratories as scientists discard significantly more plastics associated with their work than the average person.
EnvironmentTrendHunter.com

Completely Recycled Milk Packaging

These recycled HDPE milk bottles have been unveiled through a partnership between INEOS and LACTEL to identify what can be done to make packaging more eco-friendly. The bottles are positioned as a world first and are made using a polyethylene that has been derived straight from post-consumer recycled materials. This process is reported to replace the need for traditional raw fossil fuel-based materials to highlight a closed-loop system for packaging.
Environmentabcnews4.com

Penta Medical Recycling

Can you imagine what life would be like without an arm or maybe a leg? There are currently 60 million people worldwide who need a prosthetic or orthopedic device, but less than 20 percent of that number have access to these life changing devices. One group here in America is...
EnvironmentTrendHunter.com

Recycling-Friendly Gum Packs

Orbit Gum's Mega Pack is a more sustainable packaging solution with an outer component that's designed to be recycled in about half of the recycling streams in the United States, with more locations to come. For this packaging solution, Mars Wrigley teamed up with How2Recycle to include an on-pack guide that details how to recycle each part of the pack so that more materials end up in the right places.
Meigs County, OHmeigsindypress.com

Meigs Health Today: Recycling

The EPA reported in 2018 that the United States generated 292 million tons of municipal solid waste, commonly known as trash or garbage. In other words, each person generated 4.9 pounds of trash per day. This amount of waste has been steadily increasing year after year. Only 32% of waste generated was either recycled, composted, or reused. The remaining amount went to a landfill somewhere in the US. Currently, there are only 1250 landfills operating in the countrywhich is 700 less than was operating 20 years ago. Does this mean the US could run out of places to put its trash? According to Dr. Bryan Staley, CEO of the Environmental Research & Education foundation, the country has only 62 years left of capacity in the current landfills. TheOhio EPA reported, the state’s recycling rate is around 28% for all residential and commercial waste. The local solid waste district reported a much lower recycling rate of only 12% for the four-county region of Gallia, Jackson, Meigs and Vinton. The need for increasing our recycling or reuse has become a greater concern than ever before.
Environmentwaste360.com

Proper Recycling Helps Curb E-Waste

World Environment Day is coming up on June 5th, providing us with another opportunity to reflect on what we can to do help protect our planet. Many of us tend to focus on the small steps we can take at home – recycling, composting, etc. – or about the major initiatives that global corporations are undertaking to reduce their carbon footprint. However, there are also various ways through which businesses of all sizes can make their workspaces more sustainable and less wasteful. It starts with the type of office equipment we have - and how we are using it.
Environmentamicohoops.net

Benefits of Recycling cooking oil

We are all a part of the global wide climate change and the challenges that are coming along with it. Our daily life habits hurt the environment in several ways; without us even realising. Some of us do realise and are consciously trying to hurt our Mother Nature less. Here are some things that add to the global warming and destructive climate change:
Environmentoregonbusiness.com

Looking Beyond Recycling

Eugene-based BRING celebrates its 50-year anniversary and aims to improve our world through waste prevention, creative reuse and new ways of doing business. Saving the planet seems like an unachievable goal, but thankfully environmentalists still try. With entrepreneurial spirit and community focus, Eugene-based BRING aims to create a more sustainable, just world by not only combatting climate change but also by working to dismantle systems of oppression.