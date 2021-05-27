Rethinking Recycling

The EPA reported in 2018 that the United States generated 292 million tons of municipal solid waste, commonly known as trash or garbage. In other words, each person generated 4.9 pounds of trash per day. This amount of waste has been steadily increasing year after year. Only 32% of waste generated was either recycled, composted, or reused. The remaining amount went to a landfill somewhere in the US. Currently, there are only 1250 landfills operating in the countrywhich is 700 less than was operating 20 years ago. Does this mean the US could run out of places to put its trash? According to Dr. Bryan Staley, CEO of the Environmental Research & Education foundation, the country has only 62 years left of capacity in the current landfills. TheOhio EPA reported, the state’s recycling rate is around 28% for all residential and commercial waste. The local solid waste district reported a much lower recycling rate of only 12% for the four-county region of Gallia, Jackson, Meigs and Vinton. The need for increasing our recycling or reuse has become a greater concern than ever before.