— Heavy Trash Pickup Week begins today in Greensburg. Residents are being urged to refrain from putting items out on the curb until the night before regular garbage pickup. Mayor Joshua Marsh does not expect quite the record level of items collected as last year, which is attributed to the number of residents in quarantine due to COVID-19 stay-at-home orders. The event runs through Friday and is limited to those who live within the Greensburg city limits.