newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Irish parliament denounces Israeli policies in West Bank

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

LONDON (AP) — Ireland’s parliament has passed a motion describing Israeli settlements and other policies in the occupied West Bank as “de facto annexation” - some of the strongest language ever offered by a European Union nation on the issue.

The motion passed Wednesday by the Dail, the lower house of Ireland’s parliament, condemned the “recent and ongoing forced displacement of Palestinian communities in the occupied Palestinian territory.” Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney said the motion conveys Ireland’s concern that Israel’s actions are undermining prospects for a two-state solution to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

“We need to speak the truth,” Coveney tweeted Thursday. “The scale, pace & strategic nature of Israel’s actions on settlements, demolitions & evictions is de facto annexation.’’

Israel’s Foreign Ministry rejected what it described as Ireland’s “outrageous and baseless” position on Israeli settlements. It said the parliamentary motion “constitutes a victory for extremist Palestinian factions.”

Irish lawmakers approved the motion less than a week after Israel and the militant Hamas group ruling Gaza agreed to an informal cease-fire ending an 11-day war that left more than 250 people dead — the vast majority Palestinians.

Israel captured east Jerusalem, the West Bank and the Gaza Strip in a 1967 war, territories the Palestinians want for a future state. It withdrew soldiers and settlers from Gaza in 2005 but has consolidated its control over the West Bank, now home to nearly 500,000 Jewish settlers.

The Palestinians view the settlements as a violation of international law and a major obstacle to peace, a position with wide international support. There have been no substantive peace talks in more than a decade, leading the Palestinians and many rights groups to describe Israel’s control of the West Bank as de facto annexation.

Israel views the West Bank as the historical and biblical heartland of the Jewish people. Plans to formally annex up to a third of the West Bank enjoyed wide support in Israel but were put on hold last year after a U.S.-brokered normalization agreement with the United Arab Emirates.

The Irish motion, put forward by the opposition party Sinn Fein, received cross-party support.

“Illegal land grabs, annexation of Palestinian land & homes has been called out by Dail (Parliament) in Dublin,” Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald said on Twitter. “The motion tabled by @sinnfeinireland & supported by all must mark new assertive, consistent confrontation of Israeli crimes against Palestine.”

In a separate development, Israel summoned the French ambassador Thursday to protest recent remarks by French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian in which he warned of “apartheid” if progress is not made on a two-state solution.

In an interview Sunday with France’s LCI television, Le Drian said the recent round of fighting “showed the urgency of finding a political process.”

“The risk of apartheid is strong if we continue to follow a logic of one state, or of status quo,” he said, adding that the idea of a two-state solution “is starting to disappear.”

Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi said those remarks were “unacceptable and distort reality.”

“Israel is a democratic country that upholds the rule of law, and I unequivocally reject any attempt to undermine these facts and the foundations of the State of Israel,” Ashkenazi said.

The Israeli human rights group B’Tselem and the New York-based Human Rights Watch each released reports earlier this year saying Israel was practicing apartheid in the occupied territories and within its own borders by systematically denying Palestinians equal rights. Israel rejected the characterizations and said it treats its Jewish and Arab citizens equally.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

467K+
Followers
239K+
Post
219M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Simon Coveney
Person
Gabi Ashkenazi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Bank#Hamas#Israeli Settlements#European Union#Parliament#Democratic Policies#Ap#Dail#Foreign Ministry#Jewish#Sinnfeinireland#French#Lci#Human Rights Watch#Israeli Crimes#Irish Lawmakers#Palestinian Communities#Apartheid#Palestinians Equal Rights#Jerusalem
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
News Break
Twitter
Country
Palestine
Related
Middle EastNew York Post

Israel and Egypt talk truce with Hamas, rebuilding Gaza Strip

CAIRO — Egypt and Israel held high-level talks in both countries Sunday to shore up a fragile truce between Israel and the Hamas militant group and rebuild the Gaza Strip after a punishing 11-day war that left parts of the seaside enclave in ruins. Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shukry received...
Middle Eastnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Egypt pushes Mideast peace with envoys to Israel, Palestinians

Egypt applied its diplomatic muscle on Sunday to ongoing tensions between Israel and militants based in the Gaza Strip in an effort to make sure that a peace deal it recently negotiated continues to hold. Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukri called for building on the cease-fire by avoiding “all practices...
Politicsmilwaukeesun.com

Israel summons Philippines envoy over vote for UNHRC probe

Tel Aviv [Israel], May 30 (ANI/Sputnik): The Israeli Foreign Ministry has summoned the Philippines' ambassador to protest his country's support for an investigation into Israel's actions in the Gaza Strip during the recent hostilities. On Thursday, the UN Human Rights Council voted 24-9, with 14 abstentions, to "investigate in the...
Middle Eastthenationalnews.com

Israel and Egypt talk Gaza 'permanent ceasefire'

Israel held talks with Egypt on Sunday to discuss a permanent truce with militants in Gaza. Ministers met in Cairo and Jerusalem after a temporary ceasefire was agreed to on May 21. In Cairo, Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry met his Israeli counterpart, Gabi Ashkenazi, as part of what his...
Middle Eastpeeblesshirenews.com

Egypt and Israel in talks to consolidate Gaza conflict truce

Egypt and Israel are holding high-level talks in both countries on Sunday to shore up a fragile truce between Israel and the Hamas militant group, and rebuild the Gaza Strip after a punishing 11-day war that left much of the seaside enclave in ruins. Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shukry received...
PoliticsThe Jewish Press

Foreign Ministry Summons Philippines Ambassador to Israel for ‘Clarification’

The Ambassador of the Philippines to Israel, Macairog S. Alberto, has been summoned for a clarification discussion at the Foreign Ministry following the Philippines’ vote at the Human Rights Council in favor of the establishment of an investigative committee against Israel over events surrounding Operation Guardian of the Walls. Deputy...
Middle EastThe Jewish Press

Ashkenazi Returns from Egypt: The Circle of Peace is Expanding; But Palestinian Authority Incitement is an Obstacle

Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi returned late Sunday afternoon from Cairo, where he met with his Egyptian counterpart, Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry, at Tahrir Palace, the official guest house of the Egyptian Foreign Ministry. Ashkenazi expressed his appreciation for Egypt’s historic role in the breakthrough for peace between Israel and...
Militarykfgo.com

Israeli troops kill Palestinian during West Bank clash, Palestinians say

NABLUS, West Bank (Reuters) – Israeli soldiers shot and killed a Palestinian during clashes in the occupied West Bank on Friday, the Palestinian Health Ministry said. A few hundred Palestinians had gathered near Nablus in the northern West Bank to protest Israeli settlements. Some in the crowd, with their faces...
Middle EastThe Eagle-Tribune

Letter: Journalists under attack in West Bank and Gaza

We are writing to respond to your recent editorial, “An airstrike on journalism.“ We wholly agree with the column’s assertion that the situation is fraught and complex and therefore: “In no other place is the work of journalists more essential.”. The government of Israel is responsible for providing evidence of...
Worldalbuquerqueexpress.com

'Israeli strikes in West Bank may be defined as war crime'

Geneva [Switzerland], May 27 (ANI/Sputnik): UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet expressed on Thursday concerns over Israeli rocket attacks in the West Bank and noted that this could be defined as war crimes if found discriminate and disproportionate. "If found to be discriminate and disproportionate in their impact...
Advocacyworldcrunch.com

Beyond Gaza: Seething Youth In The West Bank Are Radicalizing

SILWAD — At the end of the unrest in their village of Silwad this past Saturday, under the watchful eye of a few adults and a spotter, perched on a roof at the edge of the village, dozens of children, barely 10 years old, are trying to throw stones at an Israeli base located 200 meters away. The soldiers are on the road that leads south, through beautiful terraced hills, to Ramallah, the seat of political authority in the occupied West Bank.
Proteststrtworld.com

Israeli police open fire on Palestinian protesters in occupied West Bank

At least one Palestinian protester has been killed and dozens more wounded after Israeli police opened fire at a large demonstration in the occupied West Bank, Palestinian Health Ministry said. The ministry identified the deceased as 25-year-old Muhammad Hamid. It said 46 others were wounded, including 16 with bullet wounds.
ProtestsPosted by
AFP

In occupied West Bank, Palestinians cry 'resistance'

Charred car tyres, shards of glass and piles of rubble lie scattered on roads winding through the occupied West Bank, where one word in this Palestinian territory resounds -- "resistance". Now residents of the West Bank, the territory controlled by the Palestinian Authority led by President Mahmud Abbas, have likewise resorted to angry protest, in a display of solidarity with besieged Gazans.
ProtestsPosted by
CBS News

Palestinians protest in "day of rage" in the West Bank and Jerusalem

Ramallah — Protests took place across the West Back and in Jerusalem on Tuesday as part of a general strike by Palestinians in response to the ongoing bombardment of Gaza and Israeli policies in the West Bank and Jerusalem. Four protesters were shot and killed and dozens more sustained gunshot wounds after clashes with Israeli forces, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health. The Israeli military said two Israeli soldiers were injured in their legs and had to be hospitalized.