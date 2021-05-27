Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by Pictet North America Advisors SA

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,300,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 33,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 288.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 13,772 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,114.7% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 138,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,184,000 after buying an additional 126,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 150.8% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 16,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 9,661 shares in the last quarter.