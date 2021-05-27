newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by Pictet North America Advisors SA

By Lorenzo Tanos
modernreaders.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePictet North America Advisors SA decreased its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 16.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 122,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,722 shares during the quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $6,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

www.modernreaders.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North America#Fastener#Nasdaq Inc#Stock Trading#Stock Investors#Securities Trading#Stock Funds#Fastenal Lrb#Holdingschannel Com#Heron Financial Group Llc#Intersect Capital Llc#Fulcrum Equity Management#Advisor Partners Llc#Zacks Investment Research#Sec#Fastenal Fastenal Company#Marketbeat Com#Fastenal Daily#Fastenal Stock#Equities Analysts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
News Break
Morgan Stanley
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Shares Acquired by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 487.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 51,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,077 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $5,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Xponance Inc. Purchases 559 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Xponance Inc. raised its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $5,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BlackRock Inc. Has $1.20 Billion Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,089,153 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 303,715 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.08% of Masco worth $1,203,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BlackRock Inc. Buys 4,593,568 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,649,195 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,593,568 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Lumen Technologies worth $1,276,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Saybrook Capital NC Invests $231,000 in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Saybrook Capital NC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 4,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000. Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

L & S Advisors Inc Purchases New Stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,957 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $4,286,000. A number of...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Securian Asset Management Inc Trims Stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Securian Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in IDEX were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. decreased its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 1.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 86,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $8,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Stocksmodernreaders.com

HighTower Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 88,273 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $24,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Sold by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich cut its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 39.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,218 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

L & S Advisors Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

L & S Advisors Inc increased its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,451 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $3,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

World Asset Management Inc Sells 335 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

World Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Analysts Set OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) Target Price at $17.60

OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.60.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

World Asset Management Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

World Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 1.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 547 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company. Its main subsidiary is Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company. The company provides banking, trust, investment management, private banking, and brokerage services. It operates in and around Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky. “
Stocksmodernreaders.com

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Purchased by Rational Advisors LLC

Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

HighTower Advisors LLC Has $28.27 Million Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 37.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 89,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,308 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $28,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Rational Advisors LLC Has $35.77 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,300,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 33,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 288.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 13,772 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,114.7% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 138,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,184,000 after buying an additional 126,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 150.8% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 16,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 9,661 shares in the last quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $3.48 Million Stock Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,993 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $3,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Financial Reportsbaseballnewssource.com

Research Analysts Offer Predictions for e.l.f. Beauty, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ELF)

E.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report issued on Wednesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.19. Piper Sandler has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for e.l.f. Beauty’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS.