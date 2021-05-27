NewSquare Capital LLC Sells 609 Shares of Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX)
NewSquare Capital LLC trimmed its position in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,795 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 609 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $3,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.www.modernreaders.com