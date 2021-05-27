NewSquare Capital LLC Sells 609 Shares of Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Tieton Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 936,841 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 22,195 shares during the quarter. Medallion Financial comprises 3.8% of Tieton Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Tieton Capital Management LLC owned approximately 3.74% of Medallion Financial worth $6,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.