newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Newport, RI

RIP Mary Anita DeWitt

By Christian Winthrop
Posted by 
Newport Buzz
Newport Buzz
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3R2ce9_0aDbPdtr00

Mary Anita DeWitt, fondly called Anita, passed away at home on May 26, 2021 with the aroma of lavender, soft music and her loving family surrounding her on her ultimate journey.

A lifelong resident of Newport, RI; Anita was born on March 26, 1936 to Mary (Antone-Weston) Brookins and Ernest B. Weston; both deceased. Brothers Kenneth Black and Edward Weston survive Anita. Preceded her in death is her sister Charlotte Weston Smith and her brother Michael Black. She is also survived by her dear sister Valerie Lee with whom she had an extraordinary close relationship.

Anita is survived by her five children Gail DeWitt, Fred DeWitt, Terri (DeWitt) Lawrence, Ernest DeWitt and Ronald DeWitt, daughters-in-law Wanda DeWitt and PJ DeWitt, and her bonus daughter Laurie Allan. A delightfully proud and fun grandmother to her seven grandchildren who fondly called her Grandma or Two Shoes; they all will continue to love her dearly. She will be missed by her 13 great grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.

Anita loved Newport and working in the community and she enjoyed her many traveling adventures around the world, particularly those adventures with the Daisy Divas. She loved traveling to Texas; visiting the skyscrapers and shopping the malls. She was a lifelong member of Community Baptist Church (CBC) where she served the youth and was a member of CBC Sisterhood Ministry and for years, she faithfully sent cards to the sick and shut-in.

Anita graduated from Rogers High School in 1953. Anita obtained her Associate Degree from Roger Williams Community College and a Bachelor of Science, and Masters in Art, Human Development and Holistic Counseling both from Salve Regina University.

She worked several years at Newport Telephone Company, Project Head Start, and Newport Martin Luther King Center where she oversaw Adolescent Residential Center (ARC). Last employment was with the r Newport School Department where she served as Community Advisory Specialist and retired after 21 years of service.

Anita’s hallmark was her commitment to education, inclusion and fairness for minorities and the underserved in Newport. She served on the Aquidneck Island Minority Student Scholarship and Mora Brown Hammonds Scholarship, Dr. Martin Luther King Center Board of Directors, Early Childhood Development Advisory Committee, Minority Affairs Community – NEARI – Honorary Member, NAACP, New Visions of Newport Communication Career Program -Newport Child and Family Services, Newport Community Task Force on Substance Abuse, Newport County Council of Community Service, Newport County Task Force on Child Abuse and Neglect, Newport REC Reunion , Newport School Department’s Child Abuse Reporting Committee, Project First Step, Rev. Robert Williams Scholarship Fund, Robert L. Williams Black History, Roger Williams University, Bridge to Success, Rogers High School – Afro Experience Club Advisor and Black History Steering Committee, Rogers High School Counseling Curriculum Council, Salve Regina University Advisory Committee for Social Work Program, Secondary Child Find Community, Strategic Planning Community, Minority Recruitment United Way of Southeastern New England, Women’s Support Group, WPRI-TV Advisory Committee, Young Parents Program of Rhode Island, and Alpha Kappa Alpha. Often recognized by Community Baptist Church for her contribution to the children, the homeless and angel tree gift giving. Anita received special recognition for community service from Cape Verdean American Association, Rhode Island Senate Resolution 84-S-99; Jefferson Award; and National Alliance of Businessmen Award.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 3, 2021 at Memorial Funeral Home on 375 Broadway between the hours 4pm-7pm.

Celebration Service will be held at Community Baptist Church, 50 Dr. Marcus Wheatland Blvd, Friday, June 4, at 11:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, cards and gifts please consider a donation to:

Community Baptist Church, Children Ministry, 50 Dr. Marcus Wheatland Blvd., Newport, RI 02840

Mora Brown Hammonds Scholarship Fund, PO Box 4614, Middletown, RI 02842

Two benches will be placed at Miantonomi Memorial Park in memory Mary A. DeWitt – go sit once in a while and think about Anita and how she loved the Newport Community.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Newport Buzz

Newport Buzz

Newport, RI
4K+
Followers
743
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Best of Newport, RI. Newport Buzz is the leading News Source for Breaking News, What's New and To-Do in Newport, RI.

 http://www.thenewportbuzz.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Newport, RI
County
Newport County, RI
Newport, RI
Obituaries
City
Middletown, RI
State
Rhode Island State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Edward Weston
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charlotte#The Daisy Divas#Community Baptist Church#Cbc Sisterhood Ministry#Newport Telephone Company#Project Head Start#Aquidneck#Neari#Neglect#Project First Step#Roger Williams University#Bridge#Success#Afro#Women S Support Group#Young Parents Program#Senate#Jefferson Award#Celebration Service#Children Ministry
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
News Break
NAACP
Related
Middletown, RIPosted by
Newport Buzz

RIP Patrick (Splash) Surber

Patrick (Splash) Surber, age 71, of Middletown, Rhode Island, passed away on May 16, 2021, after a long courageous battle with Prostate Cancer. Patrick was born on April 21, 1950 in Newport, RI to Howard and Agnes (Kain) Surber. Patrick married Judith Moore of Middletown, Rhode Island on April 25, 1981. He grew up in Newport and was a 1968 graduate of Rogers High School, served honorably in the Air Force(1968-1972). Patrick was very active in the community, you could always find him on a ball field, coaching girls softball, playing for numerous softball teams including “My Brother’s Place” or umpiring the 5th Ward Little League. While also serving as 5th ward Little League president he played an instrumental role in building the current club house at Hogan Field. He was also involved in many charitable organizations Elks Lodge 104, The North End Club and The Hibernians where he was the St. Patrick’s Day door enforcer and you could not enter without the proper ticket or cash in hand(family included). He was also a highly disputed(den mother’s Chris and his wife) Newport District Commissioner of Boy Scouts. He was past president of the Elks 104 golf league and an active member of The Jamestown Country Club where he proudly achieved a hole in one on the 5th hole. Patrick was a long time employee of the Dept of Defense as a police officer and Personal Property Inspector. He also worked for Christie Landing, Bowler Van Lines, J.J. Webb and St. George’s School. Upon retiring he enjoyed countless hours proudly taking care of his grandchildren. He could fix the boo-boo’s and anything you threw his way.
Food & Drinksrimonthly.com

Quahog Week Kicks Off in Rhode Island

Celebrate Rhode Island’s fifth annual Quahog Week from May 17-23 by purchasing, preparing and eating dishes showcasing Rhode Island’s famous hard shell clams. This week-long celebration shines a light on Rhode Island’s favorite local clam, the hard-working men and women who harvest them and the vibrant local food industry that makes them available to consumers. Rhode Island is known for its quahogs and the industry supports many families year-round, both from an economic standpoint, and as a treasured pastime of digging for clams and creating memories together.
Newport, RInewportri.com

Preservation Society of Newport County receives Garden Club of America award

NEWPORT – The Preservation Society of Newport County has received the prestigious Garden Club of America Historic Preservation Medal for 2021, recognizing the Society’s “outstanding achievements in preserving historic homes, gardens, and landscapes of international historical, cultural, and architectural significance.”. The award was presented during a virtual gathering hosted by...
Cranston, RIGoLocalProv

VIDEO: A Prom-Perfect Proposal in Rhode Island

It was a prom proposal worthy of a social media post. After the annual rite of passage for high school students was canceled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, Cranston East Senior Dylan Needham made sure he was not going to miss out in 2021. Needham was captured on...
Middletown, RIWesterly Sun

Registration for vaccination open for ages 12 to 15 in Rhode Island

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted an emergency use authorization for Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 12 to 15. Parents and guardians may now register for appointments for children in that age group in Rhode Island. The Johnson & Johnson and Moderna vaccine are still only available...
Bristol, RIwhatsupnewp.com

Rhode Island Marine Archaeology Project to resume training classes

Despite the pandemic’s shutdown of most indoor activities over the past year, the Rhode Island Marine Archaeology Project (RIMAP) says that it has continued its outdoor fieldwork research and is now carefully reopening its regular program. RIMAP will hold “Introduction to Marine Archaeology” 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday, June 5,...
Newport, RInewportthisweek.com

Skateboarders Make a Passionate Plea for Park

The Friends of Newport Skatepark asked the Newport City Council on May 6 to consider establishing a memorandum of understanding that would allow the group to kick off a million-dollar fundraising effort to build a skatepark. Speaking at a public workshop regarding the future of the Abruzzi Sports Complex in...
Newport, RInewportthisweek.com

Newport Tree Corps

The Newport Tree Conservancy raises trees as part of its “Bare Root” program at Rogers High. Over the last two years, 120 trees have been planted, with another 100 slated to be planted this year. To volunteer for the Newport Tree Conservancy “Tree Corps,” contact Rachel Holbert at rholbert@newporttreeconservancy.org.
Newport, RIDVIDS

NAVY OFFICER CANDIDATE SCHOOL (OCS) GRADUATION

Having playback problems? Click here to refresh the page. If you continue to have issues, try changing to a different web browser. Navy Officer Candidate School (OCS) Graduation at Naval Station Newport, Rhode Island.
Newport, RInewportthisweek.com

RECENT DEATHS

Robert L. Greene, formerly of Newport, passed away Dec. 2, 2020. His funeral will be held on May 29, at noon, at the Memorial Park Cemetery, 123 Howland Ave., Middletown. Thomas Roland Drapeau, 72, of Portsmouth passed away May 9, 2021. Lillian Blain Finn, 92, passed away peacefully on Sunday...
Newport, RInewportthisweek.com

Daffy for Daffodils in Newport

Waves of dazzling yellow daffodils this April heralded a return to much needed, brighter days for all. We’d like to express our gratitude to those who celebrated with Daffodil Days programs, including the Audrain Automotive Museum and their Driving Miss Daffodil car rally, the Newport City Recreation Department for their “Great Daffodil Hunt, The Preservation Society of Newport County for its Green Animals Daffodil Tour and Talk and our new partner, Newport in Bloom, for conducting the annual Daffodil Window Decorating contest. They, along with our sponsors, donors and all who got their hands dirty planting bulbs last fall, have earned Newport the sobriquet “Daffiest City in New England.’’
Newport, RInewportthisweek.com

Cost Concerns for Pell Expansion

A detailed budget for the Pell Elementary School expansion was presented to the Newport School Building Committee on May 10 and to the School Committee on May 11 amidst concerns that the cost of the project may exceed its $7.4 million price tag. Two factors prompt the concern: the cost...
Theater & DancePosted by
Newport Buzz

Trinity Rep Announces 2021-22 Season

After a pause of in-person performances that began in March 2020, Trinity Repertory Company announces a return to in-person theater production beginning in November 2021. A shortened 2021-22 Season will begin with Trinity Rep’s 44th annual production of A Christmas Carol. The holiday tradition will be followed by a four-show season running January through June 2022.