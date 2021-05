Diamond Select Toy has revealed that Walmart will be getting an exclusive statue of Wolverine. This statue captures the deadly mutant from his animated appearance in the widely popular animated X-Men cartoon series from the 1990s. Standing 6" tall, Wolverine is unmasked, and is ready to fight with his claws popped out with this very fun and colorful bust. The bright animated design comes to life with this design and will be an amazing companion piece to some of the other animated X-Men statues already released from Diamond Select Toys.