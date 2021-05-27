newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

NTV Asset Management LLC Has $1.18 Million Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

By Lorenzo Tanos
modernreaders.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNTV Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

www.modernreaders.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cl
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colgate Palmolive#Asset Management#Wealth Management#Options Trading#Equity Investment#Trading Stock#Investment Management#Sec#Credit Suisse Group#Zacks Investment Research#Stifel Nicolaus#Jpmorgan Chase Co#Peg#Colgate Palmolive#Marketbeat Com#Colgate Palmolive Daily#Company Stock#Institutional Investors#Analyst Estimates#Selling
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Shell Asset Management Co. Has $2.54 Million Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 75.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 66,334 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $2,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

World Asset Management Inc Reduces Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

World Asset Management Inc lowered its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR)

Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,770 shares during the quarter. Source Capital accounts for approximately 0.6% of Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Source Capital were worth $3,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Rafferty Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 181,809 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 30,393 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $5,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Coastline Trust Co Sells 325 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Coastline Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,249 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $9.67 Million Stock Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $9,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

GSA Capital Partners LLP Cuts Stock Position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

GSA Capital Partners LLP reduced its position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 74.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50,708 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Shares Acquired by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 487.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 51,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,077 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $5,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Royce & Associates LP Has $16.80 Million Stake in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 35.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 654,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,810 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in The Aaron’s were worth $16,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Tieton Capital Management LLC Has $2.84 Million Stock Holdings in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

Tieton Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) by 54.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 81,501 shares during the period. Apogee Enterprises accounts for approximately 1.6% of Tieton Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Tieton Capital Management LLC owned about 0.27% of Apogee Enterprises worth $2,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $23.15 Million Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lessened its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 25.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 130,749 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 45,400 shares during the quarter. Tractor Supply comprises 0.9% of BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $23,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

World Asset Management Inc Sells 335 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

World Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

GAM Holding AG Invests $137,000 in Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS)

GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000. Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Colrain Capital LLC

Colrain Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,750 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. Cigna makes up approximately 6.2% of Colrain Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Colrain Capital LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $3,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Xponance Inc. Purchases 559 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Xponance Inc. raised its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $5,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

World Asset Management Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

World Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 1.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 547 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

HighTower Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 88,273 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $24,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company. Its main subsidiary is Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company. The company provides banking, trust, investment management, private banking, and brokerage services. It operates in and around Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky. “
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Wrapmanager Inc. Has $1.20 Million Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Wrapmanager Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

World Asset Management Inc Has $1.39 Million Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,815 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 860 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.