Colonial Trust Advisors Cuts Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Colonial Trust Advisors decreased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 846 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 2.2% of Colonial Trust Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $16,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.