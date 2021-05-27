Derek DelGaudio on the Emotional Magic Behind 'In & Of Itself' and His Mystery Role in Soderbergh's New Thriller 'KIMI'

The most recent Academy Awards took some major diversions from ceremonies past but the biggest was a re-ordering of the presentation of the Oscars. In every typical year the Best Picture award comes last and closes out the night; for the 2021 Oscars however, the Best Actor award was the final one given out and many assumed that it was positioned that way because the producers assumed the late Chadwick Boseman would take home the prize posthumously. That didn't happen though but a new interview with filmmaker, ceremony producer Steven Soderbergh confirms that the order was chosen before the nominations but Boseman's nomination made them stick to the idea.