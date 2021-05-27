newsbreak-logo
Derek DelGaudio on the Emotional Magic Behind 'In & Of Itself' and His Mystery Role in Soderbergh's New Thriller 'KIMI'

By Gregory Lawrence
Collider
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you haven't watched Derek DelGaudio's In & Of Itself on Hulu yet, I highly implore you do so — just grab a hankie first. Frank Oz directs a film adaptation of acclaimed multidisciplinary magician Derek DelGaudio's unique, emotional, and invigorating show about identity, storytelling, and the truth. To say anything else would spoil some of the wild things you'll see in the show, so I'll leave it at this: You'll be impressed, enthralled, and more moved than you expected.

