Among Us is free this week on the Epic Games Store

vg247.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYour next freebie on the Epic Games Store is live. The popular game will usually run you $4.99, Among Us is free for the next week through the Epic Games Store. If you have never played the game, in it, you play with 4-10 players online or via local WiFi as you attempt to prepare your spaceship for departure. However, there could be one or more random players among the Crew that is an Impostor set on killing everyone.

www.vg247.com
Video GamesComicBook

Xbox Game Pass Subscribers Can Now Play a Brand New Game That Just Released Today

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC can now play Knockout City, a brand new game that just released today and that is making some waves, partially thanks to a variety of Twitch and YouTube streamers who have been streaming the game all day. Right now, there's no word of how long it will be available, but given that it's an EA game, it should be available for a long time to Ultimate subscribers via EA Play.
Video Gamesegmnow.com

The Riftbreaker is coming to Xbox Game Pass for console and PC on day one

Base-building survival action RPG The Riftbreaker will be included in Xbox Game Pass for console and PC from launch, developer Exor Studios has announced. The game puts players in the role of Captain Ashley Nowak, a member of the Riftbreaker formation. Players must travel to a distant planet called Galatea 37 armed with a powerful mecha-suit to prepare the planet for human colonization.
MLBPosted by
SlashGear

PlayStation Play at Home returns for one final promo, this time with in-game freebies

Throughout the pandemic, Sony has giving out free games and running promotions as part of its Play at Home initiative. Earlier this year, Sony tapped the Play at Home initiative to give out a collection of free indie games, an extended three-month subscription to Funimation, and free copies of Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition. While we thought that might be it for Play at Home, Sony is bringing it back once more, and this time, PlayStation users are getting free in-game items and currency.
Video Gamesegmnow.com

Among Us is free on PC for a limited time

The Epic Games Store is giving away party game Among Us free for a limited time. The game throws up to 10 players on a map and asks them to complete a series of tasks. However, it won’t be easy, as a certain number of players are actually imposters and are trying to kill the other players. Complete the tasks or find the imposters to win.
Video GamesDestructoid

$10 coupons are back on the Epic Games Store for the Epic Mega Sale

Grindstone, Mundaun, Ghostrunner, and Rogue Legacy 2 are super cheap when you combine the sale price with coupons. I pretty much just stick to free games on the Epic Games Store — speaking of which: this week's freebie is NBA 2K21 of all things — but I know some of you love your (basically) limitless $10 off coupons.
Video Gamessegmentnext.com

How to Get Game Tickets in Miitopia

This guide will help you figure out how to get Game Tickets in Miitopia and where exactly you will be able to use this currency in-game. We will also be talking about the arcade and its minigames that are available to you in with Game Tickets in Miitopia. How to...
Video Gamessegmentnext.com

Steam Games Might Be Coming To Consoles Later This Year

It appears that publisher (and developer) Valve might be planning to release some of its Steam games on consoles in the coming months. While appearing as a guest speaker (via Reddit) at the Sancta Maria College in New Zealand earlier today, Valve CEO Gabe Newell was asked if Steam will be putting any games on consoles or will remain exclusive to PC for the immediate future? Newell teased that the answer will be provided by the end of the year. He however also added that the answer will probably be not what the public expects.
Video Gamesgeekculture.co

Epic Games Store’s 2nd Mystery Game On 27 May Is Expected To Be Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration

Similar to last year, Epic Games Store started a series of weekly free “epic” game downloads to coincide with their Epic Mega Sale from 20 May to 17 July, and since then, it has set the gold standard of what a real giveaway is and can be. The game giveaways kicked off on 20 May with NBA 2K21 which even came with a US$10 Coupon for your next purchase during the sale.
Video GamesKotaku

PSA: Among Us Is Currently Free On PC

You no longer have a good excuse to turn your friends down for a round or eight of Among Us. Innersloth’s enormously popular subterfuge game is free via the Epic Games Store through June 3. Each week, the Epic Games Store puts up a game for free. All you have...
Video GamesGamespot

Unreal Engine Reveals Its New Logo, Which Looks Slightly Different From Its Old One

Epic Games' Unreal Engine has been a part of gaming since 1998, pushing the envelope on what consoles and computers are capable of with each new iteration of its software. If there's one constant to the Unreal Engine though, it's the signature logo that makes good use of a very edgy vowel to establish its brand. Resembling the type of "U" that you'd expect to see doodled in a high school textbook, Unreal is once again changing the design of its logo, with the end result not being that different.
Video Gamesmajornelson.com

Knockout City Block Party Edition Is Now Available For Xbox One And Xbox Series X|S

Team up and duke it out with rival Crews in Knockout City™—in Deluxe Edition style!—during the limited-time Block Party event*. Brawl on every map, with every ball, in every style, through every playlist of Season 1. Throw, catch, pass, dodge, and tackle your way to dodgeball dominance! Customize your character and show off with coveted Deluxe Edition rewards AND Block Party exclusives to really stand out from the crowd. Once you’re all set, form a Crew with friends to start your Knockout City takeover. Knock out opponents with trick shots and coordinated teamwork while dodging and catching balls flying across the map. No ball? No problem! You can literally ball up, roll into a teammate’s hands, and become the ultimate weapon! A variety of outlandish ball types, locations, and game modes keep it exciting. In Season 1, take the fight to Jukebox Junction and complete Crew contracts to access new cosmetics, or rank up in League Play to show the town who’s boss. Deluxe Block Party Edition Rewards include: • 2 Epic Outfits • 1 Epic Hairstyle • 1 Epic Glasses • 1 Epic Glider • 1 Epic Intro Pose • 1 Epic KO Effect • 1 Epic Crew Vehicle • 3 Epic Player Icons • 3 Epic Crew Logos • 3 Epic Crew Banners • 1500 Holobux** *CONDITIONS AND RESTRICTIONS APPLY. SEE WWW.EA.COM/LEGAL FOR DETAILS. **REQUIRES KNOCKOUT CITY ON APPLICABLE PLATFORM (SOLD SEPARATELY), ALL GAME UPDATES, EA ACCOUNT AND PERSISTENT INTERNET CONNECTION. © 2021 Velan Studio, Inc. EA and the EA logo are trademarks of Electronic Arts Inc. Trademarks are the property of their respective owners.