These delicious Banana Pudding Cupcakes are a homemade cupcake filled with banana pudding and topped with a tasty buttercream. The perfect handheld dessert for banana lovers!. I have a thing for anything BANANA PUDDING. I make so many recipes inspired by this classic dessert. I've got BANANA PUDDING POKE CAKE, BANANA PUDDING CHEESECAKE, BANANA PUDDING PIE and many more! It is one of my favorite recipes. Coming from the south, it is a staple around here and it has to meet our high standards! These banana pudding cupcakes are a delicious homemade white cupcake that has been filled with banana pudding and topped with a homemade buttercream frosting. If you are a cupcake and banana pudding lover, then you absolutely need to try my Banana Pudding Cupcake recipe!