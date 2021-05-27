newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boston, MA

Hopkinton signs lease for International Marathon Center near Boston Marathon staring line

Wicked Local
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStatues. More than 120 years of history. The famed starting line. In the long run: an International Marathon Center. Thursday's announcement of a 99-year lease agreement between the Town of Hopkinton and the 26.2 Foundation continues the goal of creating a $29 million facility on a 19-acre site on East Main Street (Rte. 135), less than two-thirds of a mile from the starting line of the Boston Marathon.

www.wickedlocal.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hopkinton, MA
Hopkinton, MA
Government
City
Berlin, MA
Local
Massachusetts Government
Boston, MA
Government
City
Washington, MA
City
Boston, MA
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amby Burfoot
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#Marathon Running#Chicago#Town Hall#Main Street#The 26 2 Foundation#Icm#The Daily News#B A A#The Baseball Hall Of Fame#Select Board#Healykohler Design#The Boston Marathon#Hopkinton Town#Metrowest#World#Museum#D C#Distance Running#London
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Berlin, DE
Place
Tokyo, JP
Related
Boston, MAPosted by
MotorBiscuit

Are Boston’s Streets Really Paved Over Cow Paths?

Many tourists have discovered that driving in some parts of Boston can be really confusing. Between the winding curving roads and the one-way streets, sometimes it feels like you just can’t get there from here. How did some Boston streets get a confusing layout that causes such difficulty for cars?
Boston, MAwhdh.com

Fenway Park to return to full capacity later this month

BOSTON (WHDH) - Fenway Park will begin operating at full capacity for baseball games and concerts starting later this month, Red Sox President and CEO Sam Kennedy announced Monday. Kennedy’s announcement comes after Gov. Charlie Baker said that Massachusetts will lift all remaining COVID-19 restrictions on May 29. “Today’s update...
Massachusetts Statetheculturetrip.com

The Best Resorts in Cape Cod, Massachusetts

Cape Cod, a peninsula off southeast Massachusetts, is a year-round destination, with quaint villages offering opportunities to soak in the area’s natural beauty. Sunbathing and whale watching are just as readily accessible as dining at an award-winning restaurant and playing a round of golf. A Cape Cod getaway is one you’ll remember, especially at one of these top resorts – bookable with Culture Trip.
Boston, MABoston Herald

Red Sox reinstate direct funding to Massachusetts Little League teams

The Red Sox Foundation is inviting Massachusetts Little League teams to apply for $500 stipends to support their pint-sized sluggers, reversing course after the Herald reported they were pulling the funding in early April. “With the feedback, what we’ve decided to do is double down our investment this year,” Red...
Boston, MANECN

Halfway Cafe in Marlborough Has Closed

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. A small local group of comfort food restaurants is now down to just two, as another location has shut down. According to multiple sources, the Halfway Cafe in Marlborough is no longer in business, with a Facebook post from the company saying the following:
Massachusetts StatePosted by
Caught in Southie

City of Boston’s following Massachusetts lifting COVID-19 restriction on May 29th

Mayor Kim Janey announced on Monday afternoon that Boston will reopen along with the rest of Massachusetts without COVID-19 restrictions!. Earlier on Monday, Gov. Charlie Baker stated that Massachusetts will drop all remaining COVID-19 restrictions and its mask mandate on May 29th! All businesses will be able to reopen without restrictions and the face covering order will be replaced by the CDC’s new guidance over Memorial Day weekend.
Boston, MABoston Globe

Where to find $1 oyster happy hour deals in Boston

These are the buck-a-shuck deals available right now. If you’re picturing a quintessential New England day, throwing back a dozen freshly shucked oysters is a requirement. Though the pandemic hit the seafood industry particularly hard, resulting in a 60 percent loss in oyster sales last spring, Boston is still a bonafide utopia for bivalves. Still, slurping down oysters on a regular basis can hit your wallet hard. Tack on drinks and an entrée, and getting together with friends over oysters can suddenly seem more like a special occasion than a typical Boston dining experience.
Westborough, MAthegraftonnews.com

Opinion: Bano: Supports Mass General Brigham care center in Westborough

At Mass General Brigham facilities, my family and I have received medical care beyond expectations. Unsatisfied with local providers, for different reasons, my entire extended family and I ended up seeking care in Boston. We all now travel over an hour for every medical appointment. At Mass General Brigham facilities, everything from customer service to medical care has been exceptional. The staff is so highly trained, including in sharing their knowledge. Being treated with dignity, as though my issues matter, makes the drive worth it. That’s why I’m supporting their plan to bring the same quality of care closer to North Grafton.
Boston, MAbizjournals

City of Boston to align with state's reopening timeline

Acting Boston Mayor Kim Janey said the city will align with the state's new reopening timeline in lifting Covid-related restrictions. Janey's announcement came hours after Gov. Charlie Baker said the restrictions will be lifted on Saturday, May 29, ahead of the state approaching a milestone of 4.1 million people fully vaccinated. Baker had initially set Aug. 1 as the full reopening date.
Worcester, MAWorcester Business Journal

Worcester retirement community names new executive director

Rogerson Communities has on Monday announced Michael Quirk will be the new executive director of its Briarwood Continuing Care Retirement Community in Worcester, beginning June 1. A graduate of Boston College, Quirk brings more than 12 years of experience to this new position, according to a release from Rogerson Communities,...