Chicago Schools Extending Service Provider Contracts to Keep on Top of Cleaning
Chicago Public Schools (CPS) faces challenges maintaining the numerous facilities that make up the third largest education system in the country. The subject of a 2018 investigation by the Chicago Sun-Times, dozens of CPS school buildings were found to be dirty and infested with rodents. After the investigation, CPS officials hired 200 more custodians to rectify the situation. To keep on top of cleaning throughout the summer, CPS is currently looking to extend contracts with two private facilities management companies for three more months at a cost of US$74 million from their school year budget, the Sun-Times reports.www.cmmonline.com