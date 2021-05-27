Chicago Schools Extending Service Provider Contracts to Keep on Top of Cleaning

Last week, Tyton Partners released a groundbreaking report — the first of three based on a nationwide longitudinal study titled “School Disrupted: The Impact of COVID-19 on Parent Agency and the K-12 Ecosystem.” The study digs deep into the public and private school enrollment declines reported around the country over the past year and focuses on not only where students went when they left their school, but why and how their families made those decisions. The report explores an important factor throughout this phenomenon called “parent agency,” which is a parent’s ability to pursue changes in their child’s education when they believe change is warranted.