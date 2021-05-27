NTV Asset Management LLC Sells 255 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,454 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,491 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).