NTV Asset Management LLC Sells 255 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

By Lorenzo Tanos
modernreaders.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNTV Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asset Management#Jefferies Financial Group#Board Of Directors#Equity Shares#Financial Shares#Citigroup Inc#Equity Investment#Mo#Altria Group Inc#Sec#Plimoth Trust Co#Northstar Group Inc#Thomson Reuters#Altria Group#Morgan Stanley#Ubs Group#Marketbeat Com#Altria Group Daily#Altria Group Stock#Shares Buyback Programs
