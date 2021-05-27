newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

By Steven Smith
modernreaders.com
 3 days ago

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $198 million-$204 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $201.26 million.JFrog also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.000-0.010 EPS.

www.modernreaders.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earnings Guidance#Software Updates#Jfrog Ltd#Quarterly Earnings#Average Earnings#Per Share Earnings#Nasdaq Inc#Fy 2021#Berenberg Bank#Summit Insights#Bank Of America#Hold#Frog#271 73#Marketbeat Com#Jfrog Daily#Revenue Guidance#Releases#Target Price#Research Analysts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Financial Reports
News Break
Morgan Stanley
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $242 million-$248 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $239.11 million. Shares of Paya stock traded...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

HP (NYSE:HPQ) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.810-0.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.750. The company issued revenue guidance of -.HP also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.400-3.500 EPS. A number of...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Rafferty Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 181,809 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 30,393 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $5,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Economymodernreaders.com

LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $128 million-$128 million. Shares of LMP Automotive stock opened at $15.10 on Friday. The company has...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Position Reduced by Condor Capital Management

Condor Capital Management trimmed its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 2.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $24 million-$26 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $25.08 million. A number of brokerages have issued reports on...
Stocksbaseballnewssource.com

Brokerages Set Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) Price Target at $22.00

Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.00.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

CbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.50 million-$16.25 million. Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of cbdMD from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.230-0.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $186 million-$192 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $166.35 million. Several...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.400-5.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.900. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.20 billion-$8.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.70 billion.MasTec also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 1.250-1.250 EPS.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.410-2.580 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.70 billion-$5.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.79 billion.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 7.500-7.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $821.90 million-$835.71 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $803.84 million.Mettler-Toledo International also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 31.450-31.900 EPS.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$0.45 EPS Expected for Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) to announce earnings per share of $0.45 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Valvoline’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the lowest is $0.43. Valvoline reported earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 60.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 18.850-19.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $18.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $245.38 billion-$252.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $250.66 billion. A number...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.330-3.430 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. A number of brokerages have weighed in on REG. Robert W. Baird restated a neutral rating on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Regency Centers from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Regency Centers has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.46.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.030-0.040 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $211 million-$213 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $196.51 million.Datadog also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.130-0.160 EPS.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.500-2.640 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.560. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Alliant Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho raised shares of Alliant Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.29.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.610-1.670 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.710. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Teradata also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.470-0.490 EPS.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$314.70 Million in Sales Expected for Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) will post $314.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Azul’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $332.97 million and the lowest is $287.52 million. Azul posted sales of $74.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 320.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $97 million-$103 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $99.26 million. Shares of NASDAQ:TLMD traded...