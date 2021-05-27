We Have a Game Seven, Crosby Joins McDavid and Ovechkin, Franson an All-Star, and Other Blackhawks Bullets

It’s easily the most exciting time of the year in the Stanley Cup Playoffs…a Gave Seven. That’s what we will be treated to in the Minnesota-Vegas series after the Wild held off elimination last night with a convincing win in Game Six at the Xcel Energy Center in Minnesota. Along with the Wild and Golden Knights destined for a Game Seven, we also saw two series’ come to a close yesterday with a chance for two more to come to a close tonight. It’s all very exciting.