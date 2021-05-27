Cancel
We Have a Game Seven, Crosby Joins McDavid and Ovechkin, Franson an All-Star, and Other Blackhawks Bullets

bleachernation.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s easily the most exciting time of the year in the Stanley Cup Playoffs…a Gave Seven. That’s what we will be treated to in the Minnesota-Vegas series after the Wild held off elimination last night with a convincing win in Game Six at the Xcel Energy Center in Minnesota. Along with the Wild and Golden Knights destined for a Game Seven, we also saw two series’ come to a close yesterday with a chance for two more to come to a close tonight. It’s all very exciting.

www.bleachernation.com
NHLThe Hockey Writers

Maple Leafs’ Tavares Shakes His Head at Matthews’ Incredible Skill [Video]

The Toronto Maple Leafs’ Auston Matthews scored a goal in Thursday’s game. That goal added to his team’s 5-2 victory over the Montreal Canadiens and helped push the Maple Leafs to an eight-point North Division lead over the second-place Edmonton Oilers. By the way, that’s the biggest lead the first-place team has over the second-place team in any NHL division this season.
NHLchatsports.com

Montreal Canadiens: Joel Edmundson Fined For Tripping John Tavares

Montreal Canadiens, Joel Edmundson #44 (Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images) The Department of Player Safety strikes again. Joel Edmundson of the Montreal Canadiens has been fined $1000 dollars for an apparent “dangerous trip” involving John Tavares during last Saturday’s game versus the Toronto Maple Leafs. Montreal’s Joel Edmundson has been...
NHLpensionplanpuppets.com

Leafs break out early; beat Habs 5-2

Tonight the Toronto Maple Leafs beat up on the struggling, slacker Montreal Canadiens. It wasn’t a fair fight but no one cares, really. The Leafs are heading to their first division win in 21 years and the Canadiens are heading to fourth place; just where we want them. This game...
NHLLowell Sun

Bruins must contain Caps’ all-star Alex Ovechkin in playoffs

Father Time eventually catches up with everyone in the NHL but he’s running a distant second to Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin. Ovechkin, 35, is in his 16th NHL season with the Capitals yet remains one of league’s the most feared snipers and a serious threat to score from any angle in the offensive zone. It’s been said that Ovechkin would shoot from the pizza stand in the mezzanine if he saw an opening.
NHLPosted by
Yardbarker

Alex Ovechkin game-time decision Tuesday vs. Bruins

Washington Capitals coach Peter Laviolette told reporters Monday that star forward and captain Alex Ovechkin would play in Tuesday's regular-season finale against the Boston Bruins if he was cleared from his lower-body injury. The injury has caused him to miss seven of the past eight games and limited him to just 39 seconds of ice time versus the New York Rangers on May 3.
NHLSportsnet.ca

Capitals owner Leonsis 'not concerned' about Ovechkin's contract status

Washington Capitals owner Ted Leonsis says he's "not concerned" about captain Alex Ovechkin's contract status and his potential free agency in the off-season. "I'm not concerned. He's not concerned. Our concern is the Boston Bruins," said Leonsis in a virtual press conference Friday, per The Washington Post's Samantha Pell. "Alex...
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Blackhawks Update: Playoffs and more a week into the off-season

The Chicago Blackhawks season ended a week ago. While this team hasn’t been playing there still is a lot to talk about. This off-season we are bringing back our biweekly “Blackhawks Update”. This will be an opportunity to check in with this around the league while also highlighting a few pieces of news.
NHLNHL

Caps' Finale Becomes Playoff Tuneup

Caps finish up regular season with Tuesday tilt vs. Boston, four nights before they open first round of playoffs vs. Bruins. The Caps conclude the 2020-21 NHL regular season on Tuesday night when they host the Boston Bruins at Capital One Arena. And in the aftermath of Boston's 3-2 overtime victory over the New York Islanders on Monday night, we've learned that the Bruins will also be the Capitals' first-round playoff opponent.
NHLPosted by
NBC Chicago

Blackhawks Fan Guide for NHL Playoffs 2021: Game Schedule, Bracket

Blackhawks fan guide for NHL playoffs 2021: Game schedule, bracket originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. For the second straight season, the Stanley Cup playoffs will look unlike any other. The postseason format has undergone a one-year overhaul. And the Stanley Cup Finals could feature an inter-conference matchup never before...
NHLCBS Sports

Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Game-time call

Ovechkin (lower body) will be a game-time decision for Tuesday's matchup with Boston, Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic reports. Confirmation on Ovechkin's status for Tuesday's contest likely won't surface until the Capitals take the ice for pregame warmups. Even if he's able to go, Ovi's ice time may be restricted against the Bruins, so DFS players should take that into account when putting together their lineups.
NHLNHL

Capitals will play Bruins in first round of Stanley Cup Playoffs

Will be fourth postseason series between teams, first since 2012. The Washington Capitals will play the Boston Bruins in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Washington (34-15-5) will finish second in the MassMutual Division and will have home-ice advantage against third-place Boston (33-14-7) in the best-of-7 series. Game...
NHLNHL

Stanley Cup handoff offers many options for playoff captains

Candidates for first pass of trophy at conclusion of postseason. Every hockey player dreams of winning the Stanley Cup. Once NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman hands it to the captain of the winning team, the question becomes who will receive it next. In 2001, Colorado Avalanche captain Joe Sakic didn't lift...
NHLNBC Washington

Michael Raffl Downs Bruins With Late Goal in Capitals Playoff Tune-Up

Michael Raffl downs Bruins late in Caps playoff tune-up originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Michael Raffl scored with 3 seconds to go Tuesday to give the Capitals a 2-1 win over the Boston Bruins in the regular season finale. With the win, Washington split its eight games with Boston this season 4-4-0. These two teams will meet Saturday in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
NHLCBS Sports

Maple Leafs' John Tavares: Two points in win

Tavares scored a goal on three shots and added an assist in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Canadiens. The Maple Leafs' second line contributed their first two goals Thursday. Tavares had a hand in Alex Galchenyuk's goal 16 seconds in before scoring one of his own three minutes later. The 30-year-old Tavares has 48 points (18 tallies, 30 helpers), 153 shots on net and a plus-13 rating through 53 contests as a reliable contributor in the top six.
NHLNHL

Ovechkin fails to score 30 goals for first time for Capitals

Forward had that many in each of his first 15 NHL seasons. Alex Ovechkin failed to score 30 goals in a season for the first time in his 16-season NHL career when the Washington Capitals forward did not score Tuesday in a 2-1 win against the Boston Bruins. Ovechkin finished...
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Where could Henrik Borgstrom Play for the Blackhawks? And When?

The Chicago Blackhawks officially have signed Henrik Borgstrom for two years. Henrik Borgstrom was said to emulate Austin Matthews in college: a big, skilled forward who has the ability to take over a game. I even heard Mario Lemieux’s name as a comparison, but this is a HUGE reach, Mario was a once-in-a-lifetime player.