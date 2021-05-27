Zoning board Tuesday: 1165R Mass. Ave.

The town Zoning Board of Appeals is set to meet Tuesday, June 1, at 7:30 p.m. via this Zoom link >>. This news announcement was published Thursday, May 27, 2021. The following plea seeking support for the Pan Mass Challenge is from Officer Mike Hogan and K9s of the Arlington Police Department. This August, I am proud to say, I will have the privilege of riding in the Pan Mass Challenge for the ninth time. This year I will be riding for my wife, Nancy, who was diagnosed with breast cancer eight years ago and received treatment at Dana Farber Cancer Institut...