13 Ways to Start Your Morning Right

After season one wrapped earlier this year, season two of Chefs at Home is finally here—and the first episode kicks off with none other than chef and cookbook author Maneet Chauhan. Over the course of three videos, she prepares three different Indian street food dishes. The first is vada pav, a snackable sandwich featuring a potato fritter and two different types of chutney, and Chauhan says that if you start off your day with one for breakfast, "I promise you, your entire day is going to be remarkable." She also makes two egg dishes, egg bhurji (spiced scrambled eggs), and finally, a ros omelet, which she describes as a masala omelet in a coconut curry sauce. As she cooks, she shares plenty of helpful tips, too, from making sure you use cold eggs to getting the right level of heat in your chutneys.