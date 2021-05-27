Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Lowers Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)
Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC cut its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.www.modernreaders.com