newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Lowers Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

By Gary Stephens
modernreaders.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC cut its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

www.modernreaders.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Equity Investment#Investment Management#Edge Capital Group Llc#Barclays#Jpmorgan Chase Co#Zacks Investment Research#The Thomson Reuters#Wilde Frederic De#Iqos#Marketbeat Com#Miix#Sec#Thomson Reuters#Parliament Heatsticks#Counsel#Company#Research Analyst#Financial Management#Analyst Estimates#Insider Stacey Kennedy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
News Break
Morgan Stanley
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Wrapmanager Inc. Has $1.20 Million Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Wrapmanager Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) by 54.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in REGENXBIO were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

GAM Holding AG Sells 2,143 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

GAM Holding AG cut its stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 31.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,580 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,143 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Jabil were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Rhumbline Advisers Has $15.22 Million Stock Position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,056 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,831 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.27% of Haemonetics worth $15,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

World Asset Management Inc Sells 335 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

World Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

HighTower Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 88,273 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $24,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Saybrook Capital NC Invests $231,000 in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Saybrook Capital NC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 4,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000. Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $288.59 million-$295.30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $275.49 million. A number of research firms have recently...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. decreased its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 1.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 86,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $8,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) PT Raised to $500.00 at Mizuho

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Intuit from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $482.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $460.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a buy rating and issued a $470.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $462.08.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.230-0.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $186 million-$192 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $166.35 million. Several...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.030-0.040 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $211 million-$213 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $196.51 million.Datadog also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.130-0.160 EPS.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$314.70 Million in Sales Expected for Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) will post $314.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Azul’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $332.97 million and the lowest is $287.52 million. Azul posted sales of $74.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 320.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

HP (NYSE:HPQ) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.810-0.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.750. The company issued revenue guidance of -.HP also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.400-3.500 EPS. A number of...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

HighTower Advisors LLC Has $28.27 Million Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 37.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 89,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,308 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $28,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Exelixis, Inc. Raised by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) – Analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Exelixis in a report issued on Wednesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.09. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Exelixis’ FY2025 earnings at $3.16 EPS.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $4.35 Million Stock Position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $4,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.