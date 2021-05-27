The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Stake Boosted by NewSquare Capital LLC

Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,770 shares during the quarter. Source Capital accounts for approximately 0.6% of Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Source Capital were worth $3,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.