The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Stake Boosted by NewSquare Capital LLC
NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,769 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $3,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.www.modernreaders.com