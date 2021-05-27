newsbreak-logo
The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Stake Boosted by NewSquare Capital LLC

By Ed Jones
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,769 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $3,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

