As of this week, New Yorkers who are fully vaccinated no longer have to wear masks in most settings. Governor Andrew Cuomo said New York State was adopting the new CDC recommendations that allows those who are vaccinated to remove their masks and stop social distancing, except in the most crowded of public settings. The change began on Wednesday to coincide with the already planned mass reopening of the state that removes capacity limits on most businesses in the state. Everyone must still wear masks inside hospitals, nursing homes, prisons, schools, airports and on planes, & public transportation.