Port of Long Beach Incentivizes Ocean Carriers to Deploy ‘Greenest’ Ships

Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia released this message on Saturday, May 15, his weekly update on the city’s status amid the novel coronavirus outbreak. Thanks to the efforts of our healthcare workers, health department staff and volunteers, and widespread vaccination across the city, Long Beach continues to make progress in stopping the spread of COVID-19. We’ve now vaccinated nearly all older adults, more than 60% of folks 16+, and almost half of our residents. Hospitalizations for COVID-19 are lower than they have been since early last year, and we remain in the Yellow Tier with all signs pointing to a complete reopening of our economy next month.