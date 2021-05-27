Cancel
Port of Long Beach Incentivizes Ocean Carriers to Deploy ‘Greenest’ Ships

By Mike Schuler
gcaptain.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOcean carriers with vessels calling at the Port of Long Beach are set to be be further incentivized to deploy their greenest ships. The Long Beach Board of Harbor Commissioners earlier this month approved changes to the port’s Green Ship Incentive Program, launched in 2012, that incorporate the international Environmental Ship Index (ESI). The ESI is a voluntary system that identifies seagoing ships exceeding the current emission standards of the International Maritime Organization.

gcaptain.com
