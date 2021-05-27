Silicon Valley Capital Partners Raises Stock Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Tieton Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) by 54.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 81,501 shares during the period. Apogee Enterprises accounts for approximately 1.6% of Tieton Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Tieton Capital Management LLC owned about 0.27% of Apogee Enterprises worth $2,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.