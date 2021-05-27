Silicon Valley Capital Partners Raises Stock Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)
Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 80.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings in Pinterest were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.www.modernreaders.com