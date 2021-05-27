Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Will Post Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.60 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Veritex’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.61. Veritex posted earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.