U.S. Import Boom Hits New Heights with Little Signs of Letting Up

By The Loadstar
gcaptain.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCongestion levels at the major North America container gateways are now expected to persist until the summer, as the consumer-driven import boom continues. April set new records, according to new data from PIERS, which recorded 31% year-on-year growth in containerised imports to the US from Asia. It said 1.57m teu...

gcaptain.com
