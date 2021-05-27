Please Enable JavaScript

newsbreak-logo
Public Safety

firehouse.com
 3 days ago

Www.firehouse.com is using a security service for protection against online attacks. The service requires full JavaScript support in order to view this website.

www.firehouse.com
Public Safety
Public Safety9to5Mac

Have I been Pwned goes open source, gets FBI data feed

If you want to be alerted to security breaches of user IDs and passwords, Have I Been Pwned (HIBP) is one of the most useful sites around – and it’s about to get even more so …. Background. You can visit the site to search on your email address or...
Engineeringemsworld.com

Vendor Viewpoint: EMS in a Nanosecond: The Impact of AI and Machine Learning

Vendor Viewpoint is a platform for our advertising partners to expound upon future directions in technologies, vehicles, accessories, educational offerings, and other products EMS providers rely on to perform their jobs. EMS World’s editorial staff does not endorse or promote any products or companies discussed in this column. For many...
Public Safetychannelfutures.com

Older Fortinet Vulnerabilities Lead to Attack on Local Government Office

A new FBI warning on older Fortinet vulnerabilities shows cybercriminals continue to have an advantage when organizations delay installing patches. An advanced persistent threat (APT) actor group recently breached a local government by exploiting older Fortinet vulnerabilities. The group “almost certainly” exploited a Fortigate appliance to access a web server hosting the local government’s domain. The FBI isn’t identifying the local government.
Internetmontanadailygazette.com

Facebook Whistleblower Fired for Exposing ‘Vaccine Hesitancy’ Censorship

The Facebook employee who leaked internal documents pertaining to the company’s crackdown on posts skeptical of the COVID-19 vaccine has been let go by the company. On May 24th, Project Veritas released internal documents from Facebook which appeared to show a plan to censor content that included concerns over vaccinations.
Public Safetymsspalert.com

Avaddon Ransomware: What Cyberattack Victims Should Do

A dangerous ransomware variant that combines encryption, hijacking and data theft is being peddled as a service to affiliates that are expanding the malware’s reach to a wider range of targets worldwide, security provider Sophos said. The Avaddon ransomware has been observed since 2019 but in the past year has...
Public Safetysiliconangle.com

FBI warns APT actors are targeting vulnerabilities in Fortinet appliances

The U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation today issued a flash alert warning that so-called advanced persistent threat actors are exploiting vulnerabilities in cybersecurity appliances from Fortinet Inc. According to the FBI, an APT group — APT groups are typically state-sponsored — has exploited a Fortinet appliance to access a web...
Public SafetyPosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: A Policeman Stops a Ferrari Driven by a Teenager

One day, a policeman stopped a Ferrari that was speeding. When he looked through the window, he saw a rebellious-looking teenager annoying him. The policeman decided he's going to teach the spoiled kid a lesson. In the middle of the floor, he drew a circle with chalk. Next, he ordered the driver out of the car and to stand in the circle.
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

Walmart Is Getting Rid of This Starting Tuesday

On May 13, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) abruptly changed its guidance on masks for the fully vaccinated population, suggesting that if you're two weeks out from your final shot, you no longer need to wear a face covering outside or inside, no matter how crowded the space is. The decision left every company across the country scrambling to figure out whether or not they would be putting the CDC's new mask recommendations into practice and, as the world's largest retailer, people were particularly curious about what Walmart would do at its stores.
Sex CrimesThe Guardian

‘Bodies are being eaten by hyenas; girls of eight raped’: inside the Tigray conflict

The Ethiopian nun, who has to remain anonymous for her own security, is working in Mekelle, Tigray’s capital, and surrounding areas, helping some of the tens of thousands of people displaced by the fighting who have been streaming into camps in the hope of finding shelter and food. Both are in short supply. Humanitarian aid is being largely blocked and a wholesale crackdown is seeing civilians being picked off in the countryside, either shot or rounded up and taken to overcrowded prisons. She spoke to Tracy McVeigh this week.
Florida State987theshark.com

Florida Man Plays With Himself Instead of In The Sand

Daniel Schuman, 56, was accused of fondling himself in front of a female beachgoer at Sanibel Beach on May 7th 2021, according to NBC2. Schuman was standing a mere 30 feet away from the women when he was supposedly caught in the act. According to the Sanibel Police Department, the...
Relationshipskiss951.com

Mom Rushes Baby To ER Then Realizes Embarrassing Mistake

A mom of three in the U.K. thought she’d seen it all, until she spotted something scary on her baby that sent her into full panic mode. Becky Stiles was changing her 10-month-old son Harvey’s diaper when she saw something in his mouth. The 24-year-old was horrified by a large dark red “hole” in the roof of her baby’s mouth.
Posted by
Wess Haubrich

72-Year-Old Cannibal Serial Killer Arrested in Mexico

Sometimes cases break in the oddest ways. This case has been updated here. A 72-year-old cannibal serial killer in the Mexican city of Atizapan (just northwest of Mexico City) has been arrested for killing and savagely dismembering his girlfriend with a machete.
Corcoran, CAHuffingtonPost

Guards Didn’t Notice After Killer Beheaded Cellmate: Report

CORCORAN, Calif. (AP) — Shortly after the sadistic torture slaying and beheading of a convicted killer in a California prison, apparently at the hands of his cellmate, prison guards making their rounds reported that both men were alive, according to two new reports from the state inspector’s general office. The...