Now is the perfect time to buy a new bicycle, especially since World Bicycle Day is Thursday, June 3. This day was declared by the United Nations General Assembly to recognize the versatility of the bicycle. Bicycles are affordable, a sustainable form of transportation, and a fun way to exercise. Not only is riding a bike a good way to stay physically fit, but it is also a great way to explore the city this summer. Check out the five local bike shops below that provide quality bicycles and other additional services!