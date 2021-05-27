newsbreak-logo
'Moonlight' Star Trevante Rhodes to Play Mike Tyson in Hulu's 'Iron Mike' Series

By Jeff Sneider
Collider
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMoonlight star Trevante Rhodes is set to play Mike Tyson in Hulu's limited series Iron Mike, which hails from the team behind I, Tonya. Iron Mike will explore the former heavyweight champion's wild, tragic and controversial life and career. The series aims to go beyond the hype, headlines and media frenzy to examine a story that deals with racism, misogyny, wealth divide and the impact of generational trauma in America told through the lens of this boxing legend. Despite being one of the most polarizing figures in sports culture, the hard-hitting fighter has already been the subject of multiple documentaries, including James Toback's acclaimed 2009 film Tyson.

collider.com
