Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Advocacy

Dave's House Is A Safe Haven For Those Living With Mental Illness

By SUNNY Across Central Florida
Posted by 
Audacy
Audacy
 8 days ago

Dave's House is a non-profit organization that supports and provides services for men and women living with serious mental illness in Central Florida. Recently, Dave's House received grants to help acquire laptops and technology for use by their residents. Listen to Executive Director Ellen O'Connor talk about Dave's House on...

www.audacy.com
Audacy

Audacy

25K+
Followers
32K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Illness#Central Florida#Safe Haven#House#Women#Sunny
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Health
News Break
Society
Related
Mental Healthmomcollective.com

I Am a Mom With a Mental Illness

My kids know about my mental illness, but I told my eldest the name of my mental illness recently- Bipolar Disorder, type 2. It didn’t really change anything- he knew that I had a mood disorder. That usually I am completely fine, but that I sometimes would get really depressed, sometimes would get angry easily, and sometimes have too much energy. He knows this about me, but he didn’t know the name. Now he does.
Relationship Advicepsiloveyou.xyz

Dating Someone with a Mental Illness

Four tips to help you navigate your relationship. “Neurotypical” is a newer term that’s used to describe individuals of typical developmental, intellectual, and cognitive abilities. … Individuals who live with autism, are on the spectrum, or who have other developmental differences are referred to as “neurodiverse.”. Healthline.com. Three years ago...
Albany, GAAlbany Herald

Letter's mentions of 'the' mentally ill hauntingly familiar

In reference to the recent letter to the editor printed in The Albany Herald titled "Specialized hospitals needed for treatment of mentally ill:. What I found most interesting about this letter is the number of times it referenced "the" mentally ill. (13) Like "the" blacks, it is best avoided.
Springfield, ILKankakee Daily Journal

Bill creating mental illness, substance abuse housing recovery program passes

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Senate passed a bill Wednesday which would create a new housing program for individuals living with mental illness or substance use disorders. House Bill 449 creates the “Housing is Recovery Pilot Program Act,” a new program which would offer bridge rental subsidies to individuals at high risk for “unnecessary institutionalization” due to mental illness, or those at high risk of overdose or death due to substance abuse.
Hall County, NEKSNB Local4

Breaking stigma around mental illness with Paws for Prevention

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention Nebraska Chapter gathered all dog parents to raise awareness on mental health. They hosted their Paws for Prevention event on Saturday at Hall County Park to help break the stigma around mental health and to promote how these furry friends can be comforting during tough times.
Mental HealthPosted by
CBS News

Pandemic worsens pre-existing mental illness

The coronavirus pandemic has compounded problems for Americans living with mental illness. And those living with schizophrenia are more than three times more likely to die from the virus. Dr. Kali Cyrus, a psychiatrist and assistant professor of psychiatry, joins CBSN's Elaine Quijano to discuss.
Hernando County, FLThe Laker/Lutz News

Social worker addresses rising youth mental illness

As efforts continue to lessen stigma and discrimination regarding mental illness — the challenges have become even greater during the COVID-19 pandemic. Even so, there are ways to strengthen awareness and improve access to treatment and counseling for troubled youth and adults, according to Sativa Fisher, a social worker for the Hernando County School District.
Mooresville, NCspectrumlocalnews.com

Group fights the stigma of mental illness in the military

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A North Carolina military mom is taking action to raise awareness of the staggering number of suicides among active duty military and veterans. “Being in the military will mess you up, period,” said Amanda Race, an organizer for Stop Soldier Suicide. Race is a Marine mom and...
Baltimore, MDfoxbaltimore.com

Supporting those living with Alzheimer's Disease

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — May is Mental Health Awareness Month. We’re bringing awareness to the most common cause of dementia, Alzheimer’s disease. Alzheimer’s attacks the brain, leading people from forgetfulness, to eventually detaching from reality. Joining the morning show to discuss how we can support those with AD, and those who...
Mental HealthThe Post and Courier

Letters: Reform and resources needed for those with mental health illness

When federal and state authorities in the 1980s and 1990 moved to “deinstitutionalize” people who had been diagnosed with a mental health illness and actually turn them out into the world, what did they expect would occur?. Without structured resources of medically trained personnel who could aid the person, the...
Mental Healthsciencecodex.com

Mental illness among US coal miners

What The Study Did: Rates of depression, anxiety, suicidal thoughts and posttraumatic stress disorder among current and former coal miners in the United States were examined in this study. Authors: Drew Harris, M.D., of the University of Virginia in Charlottesville, is the corresponding author. To access the embargoed study: Visit...
Mental HealthNY Daily News

Combating mental illness starts with candor

I am a 25-year-old male who was officially diagnosed with obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) three years ago. My earliest memories bring me back to my childhood and the time I spent time locking and unlocking the door before I went to sleep. There was a constant worry that if the door was not properly locked, the highly unlikely, impending catastrophe of a break-in would be all my fault.
Maryville, MOnewspressnow.com

Professionals work to destigmatize mental illness

Reducing the stigma surrounding mental health issues is something that needs more attention, according to professionals who work in the field. “Communication and reaching out from national and local mental health advocates are key factors in decreasing stigma,” said Janet Luzmoor of Janet Luzmoor Counseling LCC in Maryville, Missouri. “When I have a new client, I work hard to put them at ease, make them feel comfortable and validate their experiences, helping them to know they are not alone.”
Politicsduboiscountyfreepress.com

Safe Haven celebrates opening new center in West Baden

Safe Haven Recovery Engagement Center will host an open house on Saturday, June 12, 2021, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event will take place at the recovery center’s brand new location in West Baden at 8275 Ballard Street. The public is invited to check out the new building...
MinoritiesTime Out Global

"Safe/Haven: Gay Life in 1950s Cherry Grove"

"Safe/Haven: Gay Life in 1950s Cherry Grove" is an intimate look at one of the first gay beach towns in the U.S. in Fire Island’s remote hamlet of Cherry Grove, located on the barrier island south of Long Island. Through about 70 enlarged photographs, ephemera and recorded accounts from members of the community, visitors can learn about their experiences and memories. Since the 1950s, Cherry Grove gave gay men and women a place to socialize out in the open—many met up at local restaurants or Duffy's Hotel Bar, where same-sex dancing happened late at night. Some of these nights, plus summer events like theater performances, art shows, baseball and an end-of-season costume ball were captured in photographs. People from all kinds of backgrounds flocked to Cherry Grove—writers, artists, dancers, theater people, and Hollywood celebrities including Christopher Isherwood, Patricia Highsmith, and Tennessee Williams. Truman Capote, the novelist, playwright, and journalist whose flamboyant lifestyle contributed to his social celebrity, stayed at Carrington House just outside of the Grove in 1957, where he wrote parts of the novella Breakfast at Tiffany’s. Unfortunately, as more gay people arrived here in the 1950s, longtime residents tried to "reinstate decent behavior," which spurred on police raids through the 1960s. More recently, after the 1960s, the community became more welcoming to Black and Latino gay people and working-class gay women began spending more time there. The community took another hit during the AIDS crisis in the 1980s. All of this and more is documented in this celebratory exhibit of Cherry Grove. “Cherry Grove on Fire Island became a weekend and summer destination for gay men and women in the pre-Stonewall era of the 1950s and 1960s,” said Dr. Louise Mirrer, president and CEO of New-York Historical. “At a time when they faced homophobia and persecution, the residents of Cherry Grove found a sanctuary where they could socialize and express themselves freely. We are proud to partner with the Cherry Grove Archives Collection to display these joyful images.” It'll be on view in New-York Historical’s rear courtyard through October 11. Admission is free; timed-entry tickets can be booked online in advance.