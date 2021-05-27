Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

Rare Tiffany window on display at Art Institute of Chicago

By Rob Hart
Posted by 
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Inspired by the view from Frederick Hartwell’s family home near Mt. Chocorua in New Hampshire, the majestic scene depicts the sun setting over a mountain, flowing water, and sunlight dancing on the trees.

www.audacy.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
WBBM News Radio

WBBM News Radio

Chicago, IL
7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local news from Chicago.

 https://www.audacy.com/wbbm780
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Entertainment
Local
Illinois Government
State
New Hampshire State
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
Chicago, IL
Entertainment
State
Rhode Island State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Gallery#Glass Window#Art#Stained Glass#Mountain View#The Sun#Tiffany Studios#Rare#Michigan Avenue#Home#The View#Husband#Windows#Trees#Fire
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Politics
News Break
Arts
Related
Chicago, ILPosted by
Jennifer Brown Banks

Chicago's Best Radio Stations

Few would argue that 2020/2021 have been years when our entertainment options have been greatly diminished due to the pandemic. From closed movie theaters, to outdoor concerts canned, to bars and restaurants being restricted.
Chicago, ILTime Out Global

Get Growing! Expo

Friendly warning! We're working hard to be accurate. But these are unusual times, so please check that events are still happening. Has all that time at home over the last year got you thinking more about starting a garden? Whether you're working your way up to a green thumb or you're already a seasoned gardener, you'll find all sorts of tips and tricks at the multi-weekend Get Growing! Expo, which features a bounty of free classes, workshops and other educational events meant to help your garden (and plant knowledge) thrive. Swing by each weekend to learn about how to plant a veggie garden, build your own terrarium and more—plus, you can shop greenery from Plant Truck Chicago.
Chicago, ILDaily Gate City

Crowd cheers parrot rescue in downtown Chicago

A firefighter used a pole to pluck a wayward parrot off its perch on a window ledge in downtown Chicago on Sunday, to the delight of the crowd watching. (May 17) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive:...
Chicago, ILNBC Chicago

Chicago's Beaches to Reopen for Memorial Day Weekend

Chicago took a step toward a normal summer Monday as the city revealed its beaches will reopen just in time for Memorial Day weekend. The more than two-dozen beaches along the Lake Michigan shoreline will reopen on May 28, the Friday of Memorial Day weekend, said Mike Kelly, superintendent and CEO of the Chicago Park District. The city's beaches were closed during the summer of 2020 in line with COVID-19 restrictions.
Chicago, ILrejournals.com

Wright Heerema Architects complete new office buildout in Old Post Office

Wright Heerema Architects, the Chicago-based architectural and interior design firm, recently completed work on a new office suite in Chicago’s historic Old Post Office for the Chicago Metropolitan Agency for Planning (CMAP), the regional organization responsible for seven Northeastern Illinois counties’ plans. The 37,400-square-foot fourth floor suite at 433 W. Van Buren Street incorporates modern office elements while blending with the historic features of the space, providing the agency with a more open and collaborative workspace.
Chicago, ILrejournals.com

Habitat Company awarded management contract for Sandburg Village condos

The Habitat Company, a leading U.S. multifamily developer and property manager, announced today the firm has been awarded property management of Carl Sandburg Village Condominium Association No. 1 in Chicago. The Habitat Company assumed management responsibilities of the building’s 567 units on May 1, 2021. The addition of Carl Sandburg Village Condominium Association No. 1 to Habitat’s property management portfolio underscores the firm’s consistent growth over the past year. In fact, Habitat has experienced an increase of more than 1,500 condominium units under its management in 2021 alone.
Chicago, ILPosted by
WGN TV

Chicago firefighters rescue pet bird stuck on ledge in the Loop

CHICAGO – Chicago firefighters attracted quite a crowd in the Loop Sunday afternoon when they rescued a pet bird. “There he goes,” one person could be heard saying. The bird was stuck on a window ledge on the second floor of the Railway Exchange Building, located in the 200 block of S. Michigan Avenue. Fire crews assisted with his rescue. “The citizen asked for a ladder and a crew member instead used a pole to assist getting the bird down,” Chicago fire shared on Twitter.
Illinois Statenewschannel20.com

Global conversations on cultural heritage at state museum

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Illinois State Museum is offering a conversation on returning cultural heritages. "Join Indigenous experts, museum professionals, and human rights specialists from across the globe for a series of conversations regarding repatriation and the return of cultural heritage." The event is free and open to the...
Chicago, ILrejournals.com

Proper Title announces new Orland Park location and lead salesperson

Proper Title, LLC, a full-service title insurance firm serving the residential and commercial real estate industry, has announced the opening of a new office at 15643 S. 94th Ave., in Orland Park, Ill., to accommodate its fast-growing business. The firm has hired Kathy Connelly as the lead salesperson of the new southwest suburban office, which marks the 11th closing location for Proper Title across Chicago and its suburbs and its fourth new office in the past two years.
Chicago, ILTime Out Global

“The Map of Now”

Friendly warning! We're working hard to be accurate. But these are unusual times, so please check that events are still happening. Live out your own Choose Your Own Adventure book during this new interactive virtual festival, where audience members will get to create avatars and explore a retro game-themed digital map of Chicago that highlights the city's performing arts scene and history. Scroll your way through venues like Links Hall, Steppenwolf Theatre, the Harris Theater and the Logan Center and sit back for virtual performances from artists like BAPS, Chloe Johnston, Jeremy Owens and more.