With fire season on the way, the City of Roseburg reminds property owners to maintain all grasses and weeds to maximum height of 12 inches. A release said as the rain diminishes and the temperatures rise, vegetation dries out rapidly and the fire danger to homes and other properties increases. For that reason, all tall weeds and grasses, including blackberry vines, must be kept to the 12-inch height restriction, as required by Roseburg Municipal Code.