newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Apparel

Norrøna’s falketind Gore-Tex® Jacket Included in Coveted Outdoor Buyers’ Guides

outsidebusinessjournal.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOULDER, Colo. (May 27, 2021) — Norrøna, the four-season Norwegian outdoor brand known for its sustainably built premium outerwear, celebrates the inclusion of the brand’s most versatile, waterproof and breathable all-season recycled Gore-Tex jacket, the falketind Gore-Tex Jacket, in Outside Magazine’s 2021 Summer Buyer’s Guide and Backpacker Magazine’s 2021 Gear Guide. Both publications publish the highly sought-after gear guides bi-annually, digitally and in print, highlighting the best gear in the outdoor industry after extensive product testing in the field.

www.outsidebusinessjournal.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shell Jacket#Guide#Coveted Outdoor Buyers#Norwegian#Outside Magazine#Summer Buyer S Guide And#Backpacker Magazine#Norr Na Com#Gore Tex Fabric#Retail Buyers#Technical Outerwear#Fully Waterproof Shells#Exceptional Features#Print#Complete Functionality#All Season Versatility#Brand#Extensive Product Testing#Recycled Face#Winter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Country
Norway
News Break
Retail
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Apparel
Related
Beauty & FashionMonochrome Watches

4 Recently-Introduced Watches With Handmade Guilloché Dials Under 10K

Mechanical watchmaking is often about traditions. Even pushing the envelope in developing modern materials and complications can be considered a tradition in a sense. For some part, we romanticize mechanical watchmaking in the most traditional sense of things. A gorgeous Guilloché dial, for instance, can get your heart rate up if you’re a true watch enthusiast. Normally easily costing an arm and a leg, there are some recent alternatives that use the age-old art of engine-turned guilloché decoration at a relatively affordable price point. Here are four recent watches, starting under 10k euros, with true handmade guilloché dials.
Beauty & Fashionwolfandbadger.com

Vintage Look Leather Holdall

There aren't any reviews for this product yet. Some recent customer reviews of the Touri collection:. 16" Straps Detail Genuine Leather Backpack In Worn Look Brown. I love the look and smell of this bag. My only slight reservation is that the only way you can put stuff into the bag is through the zip opening which is at the top. It's like loading a long, dark sack. I still love it though and using both straps on my walk to work has stopped the back ache I was getting with my briefcase.
Beauty & Fashionwolfandbadger.com

Personalised Large Classic Leather Clutch Bag - Black / Orange

CLASSIC BLACK LEATHER CLUTCH BAG (LARGE) The Laines London Black Clutch Bag with a Orange Zip is crafted from a hard wearing but beautifully soft calfskin leather & lined in a luxurious Laines London bespoke padded silk. Designed to be the perfect size for your day to night essentials, your...
Retailnicekicks.com

A New adidas Yeezy QNTM Surfaces In An Eye-Catching Orange

The adidas Yeezy QNTM is a stand-out among the ‘Ye catalog, becoming a prominent player in both on-court performance play and street style appearance. Perhaps receiving its most stand-out makeup yet, the QNTM is getting dressed in a bright orange colorway. Typically, the QNTM has taken shape with a neutral...
Carsclassicmotorsports.com

Buyer's Guide: MGB GT

[Editor's Note: This article origially appeared in the November 2019 issue of Classic Motorsports.]. “Back in the day, the GT was often a stepchild, especially within the MG community because it wasn’t a convertible,” explains Carl Heideman, longtime MGB GT owner and restorer. “Now, there are a lot of people, especially outside of the MG community, that think GTs are cool and don’t really care about convertible MGBs because Miatas, etc., are so much better.”
Apparelleamingtoncourier.co.uk

Best men’s waterproof hiking jacket UK 2021: beat the rain with these jackets from Rab, Columbia, Berghaus

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement. A good waterproof jacket is more important than it sounds. If you’re hiking, walking or generally using an over jacket for day-to-day work in the UK, it’s likely you’ll need it to protect you against the rain, and it’s worth investing in a good one to make sure you’ve got proper protection.
Apparelwolfandbadger.com

Red & Cream Stripe Cotton Socks With Deluxe Artisan Popcorn Brooch

The beautifully fun popcorn brooch is delicately embroidered by hand with strikingly coloured bullion wire and lovingly finished off with golden crystals. They look amazing teamed with your favourite footwear, even better the brooch is detachable meaning you can wear it on your other much loved accessories and clothing. 100%...
Apparelwomenfitness.net

Women’s Hooded Midweight Quilted Jacket

This hooded midweight quilted jacket from Jones New York is the perfect addition to your outerwear wardrobe. This is great for transitional seasons or collar spring/summer days or nights. Quilting adds warmth, fashion detail and contributes to a flattering look.
ApparelRunnersWorld

30 Sporty Swimsuits That Are Made for Being Active

From swimming laps in the pool to running along the shoreline, you’ll need a bathing suit that will support you during any level of activity this summer. Swimwear designed for athletics puts in double time, combining materials and silhouettes for functionality and multipurpose use. Sporty swimsuits can come in a plethora of cuts, styles, and patterns, too. Whether you’re looking for long sleeves to block out harmful UV rays or a high-neck bikini to keep everything in place, many of your favorite workout clothing brands have got you covered.
Carsclassicmotorsports.com

Buyer Guide: Volvo 122S and 123GT

Road & Track’s first review of the Volvo 122S began with the highest of compliments. “Of all of the cars that are brought to our shores, one of the best-suited to American needs and driving habits is the Volvo 122-S,” the review opened. “Not because the Volvo is a copy of any American design, but simply because it is sufficiently roomy and has the performance required to cope with our brisk traffic conditions.”
Apparelwomenfitness.net

Columbia Women’s Lay D Down Jacket

The combination of Omni-Shield advanced Repellency, Omni-Heat thermal reflective and 550 fill power down insulation make this jacket super toasty to keep you warm in cold weather; feminine design lines and buttery soft sateen fabric mean it’s also perfect for every day wear. This product is made with 100% responsibly sourced down. We are committed to ensuring the highest industry animal welfare guidelines.
Apparelnicekicks.com

Where to Buy fragment design x Nike Dunk High “Black”

Hiroshi Fujiwara has plenty in-store this year. At the end of last year, the head of Japanese brand fragment alluded to a 2021 takeover through an Air Jordan 3 collaboration. Now, Fujiwara has plans to reprise the 2010 “City Pack” Dunk designs, beginning with this upcoming Beijing inspired Dunk High “Black”
Appareljustfreshkicks.com

The Nike Air Huarache Goes Sustainable With the New “Rattan” Colorway

Nike is gearing up to release the original colorways of its Air Huarache this year, as well as a few new iterations of the classic runner to celebrate its 30th-anniversary. Check out the new “Rattan” colorway made from sustainable materials, coming soon. The newly remastered Nike Air Huarache is looking...
Apparelwolfandbadger.com

Blue Rain Stud Earrings

There aren't any reviews for this product yet. Some recent customer reviews of the En Route Jewelry collection:. These look a tiny bit more blue than pictured but they are lovely, well made and a conversation piece. Blue Saturn Earrings. Everyone loves my earrings. Gently rub your gold-plated jewelry with...
Apparelwomenfitness.net

Women’s UV Protection Hiking Jackets Breathable

Little Donkey Andy Women’s UV Protection Jackets came with Air Holes for Hiking Fishing Camp Travel. The whole jacket is made of Air Holes fabric which is supposed to increases amout of ventilation to keep the breeze flowing in and the heat flowing out.
CarsKTEN.com

?Tonneau Covers: The Definitive Guide for 2021 (Reviews & Buyers Guide)

Originally Posted On: Tonneau Covers: The Definitive Guide for 2021 (Reviews & Buyers Guide) – Left Hand Garage. The word “tonneau” is a French word that means “cask” or “barrel.” In the early 1900s, a tonneau referred to an automobile’s open rear passenger compartment, which was rounded like a barrel.
Designers & Collectionshypebeast.com

NGAP and SKOLOCT Unveil A Massive Tote Bag Daybed for Dayz

Tsuyoshi Nakano — the Japanese streetwear trailblazer behind “Urahara Culture” and the googly-eyed fashion label SKOLOCT — has unveiled a new collaboration with Masafumi “Bebetan” Watanabe’s Shibuya boutique, Dayz. In homage to Nakano’s industry conception at the helm of NGAP, the collection offers a slew of one-off pieces that celebrate Japanese style in the 1990s.
ApparelSneakerFiles

Nike Air Max 96 II Releasing in Pure Platinum and Bright Mango

For fans of the classic Air Max 96 II, Nike decided to bring the model back in 2021 in several color options. Some will come in original colorways while others, like the pair shown, feature a new scheme. Going over this Nike Air Max 96 II, it features White running...
ApparelSneakerFiles

Nike Air Max Plus Added to the ‘First Use’ Collection

2021 marks the 50th Anniversary of the Swoosh, and Nike will release a collection known as ‘First Use.’ For our next pair to showcase, we have the Air Max Plus. As you can see, this Nike Air Max Plus features University Blue across the uppers while constructed with mesh and suede on the overlays. Next, White hits the laces, liner, and midsole while Obsidian accents up top and across the rubber outsole further the UNC theme. Finally, we have First Use June 18, 1971, on the medial side and branding on the insoles, while a Metallic Gold Swoosh lace lock with a diamond finishes the look.
Apparelkicksonfire.com

Official Images: Nike Air Max BW Black Violet

Aside from Nike bringing back the Nike Air Max BW “Persian Violet” this year to celebrate its 30th anniversary, Nike will also be dropping a new colorway dubbed the Nike Air Max BW Black Violet. The Nike Air Max BW Black Violet will comes in an official color scheme listed...