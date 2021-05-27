Norrøna’s falketind Gore-Tex® Jacket Included in Coveted Outdoor Buyers’ Guides
BOULDER, Colo. (May 27, 2021) — Norrøna, the four-season Norwegian outdoor brand known for its sustainably built premium outerwear, celebrates the inclusion of the brand’s most versatile, waterproof and breathable all-season recycled Gore-Tex jacket, the falketind Gore-Tex Jacket, in Outside Magazine’s 2021 Summer Buyer’s Guide and Backpacker Magazine’s 2021 Gear Guide. Both publications publish the highly sought-after gear guides bi-annually, digitally and in print, highlighting the best gear in the outdoor industry after extensive product testing in the field.www.outsidebusinessjournal.com