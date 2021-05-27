What's It Like to Audition for 'Star Wars'? Kelly Marie Tran Details the Super Secretive Process
Ever wonder what it’s like auditioning for one of the biggest film franchises in history? Kelly Marie Tran explained just that on an episode of Collider Ladies Night. While celebrating the recent Blu-ray release of Raya and the Last Dragon, Tran took some time to chat and retrace her steps to her most recent accomplishments. Of course, that meant discussing the film that changed it all, Star Wars: The Last Jedi.collider.com