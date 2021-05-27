newsbreak-logo
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Acquired by Diversified Trust Co

Cover picture for the articleDiversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,604 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

